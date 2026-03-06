Midtronics Expands Global Presence with New Mexico Office Opening on March 12

Midtronics Logo

WILLOWBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midtronics , a global leader in battery management and diagnostic solutions, today announced the grand opening of its new office in Chihuahua, Mexico, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued international growth. The official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on March 12, bringing together customers, partners, local dealers, and community leaders.The new Chihuahua office reflects Midtronics’ long-term vision to be closer to customers, strengthen regional partnerships, and deliver faster, more responsive support across North America and Latin America.“For over four decades, Midtronics has focused on delivering the right answer, fast,” said Steve McShane, Founder and CEO of Midtronics. “Opening our Chihuahua office reinforces our commitment to innovation, customer collaboration, and building solutions that support the evolving needs of the automotive industry.”Midtronics’ vision centers on helping automotive professionals navigate increasing vehicle electrification while maintaining safety, reliability, and service efficiency. By combining advanced diagnostics, data-driven insights, and robust safety solutions, the company empowers OEMs, dealers, and service providers to meet today’s challenges with confidence.The expansion into Chihuahua supports this vision by providing localized expertise, hands-on training, and enhanced technical support to customers and dealers throughout the region.The March 12 event will begin with customer and dealer workshops in the morning, offering practical insights, training, and collaborative discussions focused on 12V system advancements and EV safety best practices.In the evening, guests will gather for the official grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony, commemorating the launch of the Chihuahua facility and Midtronics’ continued investment in the region.The Chihuahua office will serve as a hub for technical support, training, and customer engagement, enabling Midtronics to respond more quickly and effectively to market needs. By establishing a stronger local presence, the company reinforces its mission to deliver innovative solutions that drive performance, safety, and operational excellence.About MidtronicsMidtronics is a pioneering force in battery management solutions for the global automotive industry. Founded in 1984, the company specializes in battery diagnostics, charging, monitoring, and analytics – supporting OEMs, dealerships, and service providers in optimizing battery performance across all vehicle platforms. With a steadfast commitment to accuracy, speed, and safety, Midtronics continues to shape the future of vehicle battery management.

