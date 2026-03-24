Midtronics Celebrates Grand Opening of Mexico Office with Industry Leaders in Chihuahua

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony: Rosa Angélica Ulate Bernal (Chihuahua Municipality), Blanca Patricia Ulate Bernal (City Council), Steve McShane (Founder & CEO, Midtronics), Victor Hernandez Chavez (GM Mexico, Midtronics), Jesús Gilberto Elias Ogaz (Director of Industry).

CHIHUAHUA, CHIHUAHUA, MEXICO, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midtronics , a global leader in advanced battery testing and diagnostic solutions, celebrated the grand opening of its new Chihuahua, Mexico office, welcoming more than 80 guests from local automotive companies and the Chihuahua Municipality.The day-long celebration began with a welcome breakfast and interactive showroom experience, where guests explored 12 product stations and engaged with Midtronics experts. Breakout sessions with key partners and a traditional Mexican lunch provided further opportunities for collaboration and connection.In the evening, guests returned to a transformed venue for a cocktail reception, leadership presentations, and an official ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Midtronics executives and local government representatives."The government has a strong interest in fostering new business development, and we are confident in Midtronics and its new project in Chihuahua," said Lic. Jesús Gilberto Elías Ogaz, a government representative for the city’s economic development.The celebration continued with mariachi music, a dinner buffet, and a festive reception, highlighting both innovation and local culture. Attendees toured the facility, experienced live product demonstrations, and engaged with the Midtronics team, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting customers and advancing innovation across Mexico.Midtronics’ Mexico office will serve as a regional hub for operations, customer support, training, and collaboration, further strengthening the company’s footprint across Latin America.For more information about Midtronics and its solutions, visit www.midtronics.com About MidtronicsMidtronics is a pioneering force in battery management solutions for the global automotive industry. Founded in 1984, the company specializes in battery diagnostics, charging, monitoring, and analytics – supporting OEMs, dealerships, and service providers in optimizing battery performance across all vehicle platforms. With a steadfast commitment to accuracy, speed, and safety, Midtronics continues to shape the future of vehicle battery management.

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