National Consumer Protection Week is March 1-7

In observation of National Consumer Protection Week, the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) is partnering with local and national agencies to empower consumers to avoid, report, and recover from fraud.

“Financial fraud is an increasingly pervasive problem here in Oregon and across the country,” said TK Keen, Oregon insurance commissioner and DFR administrator. “Scammers are inundating Oregon consumers with romance, affinity, and investment scams and false claims that they owe money.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Oregonians lost over $133 million to fraud in 2025. National Consumer Protection Week is an annual initiative sponsored by the FTC bringing together federal, state, and local agencies, along with private and nonprofit partners, to provide resources and educational tools to help investors avoid scams and protect their financial well-being. DFR is coordinating, along with AARP, several Fraud Fighter events in April on the following dates:

April 11 in Springfield at the Riverbend Hospital

April 17 in Medford at Rogue Community College

April 28 in Portland at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI)

Each of those events will begin at 8:30 a.m. with check-in, followed by a 9 a.m. to noon town hall with presentations, question and answer time, and panel discussions.

This week’s campaign is to remind people to slow down and verify information before acting. Fraud does not always look dramatic or complicated. It often looks ordinary – a text from a delivery company, a call from someone claiming to be your bank, a message from a grandchild in trouble. The common theme is urgency – to take immediate action.

Common fraud tactics

While schemes change over time, many rely on the same basic strategies:

Imposter scams: A caller claims to represent a bank, government agency, law enforcement office, or utility company. They may demand payment or ask for account information.

Account alerts and phishing texts: Messages warn of “suspicious activity” and direct you to click a link. The goal is to capture your login credentials or personal identification information.

Investment fraud: Promises of high or guaranteed returns, especially involving cryptocurrency or new trading platforms. Fraudsters often build trust before asking for money. These may even include fake investment platforms that disappear once the scammers have your money.

Romance scams: Someone builds a relationship online, then requests financial help for an emergency, travel costs, or investment opportunity.

Payment redirection: A message says you owe money and must pay with gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency. Legitimate businesses and government agencies do not demand payment this way.

What to do before you respond

Fraud prevention does not require special tools. It requires a pause. Make time to verify who is contacting you, what the “emergency” is and where the money is going.

If you receive an unexpected call, text, or email:

Don’t click links or open attachments.

Don’t share account numbers, Social Security numbers, or one-time passcodes.

Hang up and contact the company directly using a verified phone number from its official website or your account statement.

Take time to think. Fraud often depends on urgency.

If someone asks you to move money quickly, buy gift cards, send cryptocurrency, or keep the request secret, recognize these as warning signs of potential fraud.

Protecting your financial accounts

Basic steps can help reduce risk:

Use strong, unique passphrases for financial accounts.

Enable multi-factor authentication when available.

Review bank and credit card statements regularly.

Check your credit reports at AnnualCreditReport.com. (You can do this weekly!)

Place a free fraud alert or credit freeze if you suspect identity theft.

These actions will not eliminate all risk, but they make it harder for someone to misuse your information.

Investment and licensing checks

Before sending money for an investment or working with a financial services provider, verify that the person or company is properly licensed or registered in Oregon. Make certain that the investment platform you’re being asked to use is real. You can also call one of DFR’s consumer advocates at 888-877-4894 (toll-free) or email dfr.financialeserviceshelp@dcbs.oregon.gov.

A practical approach to prevention

Fraud prevention is not about being suspicious of everything. It is about building habits: Pause. Verify. Do not send money under pressure. National Consumer Protection Week is a reminder that consumer protection is a shared responsibility. Regulators like DFI enforce licensing laws and investigate complaints. Financial institutions monitor accounts. At the end of the day, however, individuals make the final decision to send money or share information.

A brief pause can interrupt a scam. That pause can protect not only your finances, but also your time and peace of mind.

