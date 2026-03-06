State Warns Public About Misleading Solar Door-to-Door Sales

Posted on Mar 5, 2026 in News

Hawaii Green Infrastructure Authority

For Immediate Release: March 5, 2026

HONOLULU—With National Consumer Protection Week underway, the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) and Hawaii Green Infrastructure Authority (HGIA), in partnership with the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Office of Consumer Protection, is warning residents about deceptive and misleading claims made by solar door-to-door sales representatives.

Over the past few weeks, HGIA once again began receiving reports of door-to-door salespeople falsely stating that a state program provides free solar photovoltaic and energy storage systems.

The public should be aware that the state does not provide free solar PV systems, nor does any of its employees sell solar systems or conduct outreach about its programs through cold-calling, door-to-door sales, door-knocking, or similar practices.

Official state of Hawaii employees are able to present official photo ID cards upon request as proof of their employment. Door-to-door sales of goods and services in person at a place other than the seller’s business address are regulated by and subject to state and federal consumer protection laws.

Hawaii Revised Statutes §480 2 prohibits unfair or deceptive acts or practices in commerce, including those occurring in door to door sales. Salespeople may not use deceptive or misleading tactics to persuade customers to make a purchase. In addition, consumers have three business days after the sale to cancel the transaction without penalty or obligation.

Consumers who encounter salespeople falsely claiming to be affiliated with HGIA or GEM$ (Green Energy Money $aver), any other state agency, or the electric utility are encouraged to file a complaint with the Office of Consumer Protection at consumercomplaint.hawaii.gov or by calling 1-844-808-3222, Ext. 5, for more information. Information that may be helpful to report includes the salesperson’s name, company and any audio or video recordings of interactions with the salespeople.

If you encounter a salesperson claiming to represent the state, any of its agencies, or the electric utility, or if you experience aggressive sales tactics in a pitch about HGIA’s programs, you may also contact HGIA at 808-587-3868 or [email protected].

About the Hawaii Green Infrastructure Authority (HGIA)

HGIA, administratively attached to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), was constituted to democratize clean energy by making clean energy investment accessible and affordable to Hawaii’s underserved ratepayers, while stimulating private investments and leveraging innovative tools to mitigate risks and reach new markets. In addition to clean energy financing, HGIA provides credit enhancements and nontraditional financing to expand access to capital for small businesses and nonprofits statewide through the State Small Business Credit Initiative HI-CAP (Hawaii Capital Assistance Program), and administers the HI C-PACER (Hawaii’s Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency) financing program. For more information, please visit gems.hawaii.gov.

About the Office of Consumer Protection (OCP)

OCP investigates and prosecutes violations of state consumer protection laws involving unfair or deceptive business practices. The office also provides consumer education through community outreach, online resources, media releases and guidance on the Residential Landlord-Tenant Code. By enforcing the law and promoting awareness, OCP works to ensure a fair and transparent marketplace for all residents.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jenna Seagle

Community Outreach Officer

Hawaii Green Infrastructure Authority, State of Hawaii

Phone: 808-206-2903

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, State of Hawaii

Phone: 808-586-7582