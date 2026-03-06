MDC to host tree planting workshop in Barry County March 20

Body

EAGLE ROCK, Mo. – Ever wondered about the best way to plant tree seedlings, but didn’t know where to get started? Sign up for a tree planting workshop March 20 with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in Barry County.

Forester Ryan Neises will lead the free workshop focused on Riparian Forest Buffer tree planting on a private property from 1-4 p.m. Friday, March 20, at 27598 Farm Road 1162 in Eagle Rock.

Register for the event at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/216122.

Riparian, or land around lakes, rivers and streams, tree plantings provide a wide variety of benefits and are much more than aesthetics. Some water quality benefits include:

Provide shade for streams- improves water quality by lowering the water temperature.

Serve as Filters- improves water quality by absorbing nutrients from soils to reduce nonpoint source pollution from entering water sources.

Serve as Ground Cover- increasing wildlife habitat’

Reduce Soil Erosion- improving water quality by keeping the soil intact and not washing away in runoff events.

In addition to the planting plan, Neises will also go over financial assistance options.

“There are several important steps for successful tree plantings starting with matching trees to soils that will support strong growth and nut production,” Neises said. “Selecting tree species to soils is just the first step, proper planting technique and future maintenance is extremely important. Planting tree seedlings to the correct depth and spacing ensures for early and strong root development and allows for future growth.”

This workshop will be held outside, so participants should dress appropriately for the weather. If rained out, the workshop will be rescheduled to the same time and location on Friday, April 17.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.