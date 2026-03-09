Millennials Are Hitting Midlife. Here’s Why Prevention Is the New Priority

Dr. Dustin DebRoy

Experts say early attention to bone health, mobility, and strength is critical to long-term wellness.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

After age 40, the body gradually loses bone each year, and that loss accelerates in the 50s, especially in menopausal women.” — Dr. Dustin DebRoy, D.C.

AZ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) are no longer the “young generation.” Those on the younger end are approaching 30, while the oldest are entering their mid-40s. According to Statista, millennials recently became the largest generational group in the United States, with the U.S. Census Bureau previously estimating the population at more than 83 million.

In short, millennials are entering midlife.

Aging is inevitable, but health experts say how we age is largely shaped by the habits we build today. The right exercises, proper alignment, and consistent attention to mobility can support a longer, more active life. Prioritizing joint health and range of motion early may also help reduce the risk of injuries, falls, and fractures later on.

For more than three decades, The Joint Chiropractic has encouraged Americans to take a proactive approach to musculoskeletal health, emphasizing mobility, alignment, and strength as key pillars of long-term wellness.

“Bone mass peaks in our early 30s,” said Dr. Dustin Debroy, chiropractor and DC at The Joint Chiropractic. “After age 40, the body gradually loses bone each year, and that loss accelerates in the 50s, especially for menopausal women. Over time, this can significantly increase fracture risk and negatively impact overall health.”

That reality places millennials in a pivotal window. While there is still time to strengthen their bodies and build protective habits, delaying action can make long-term wellness more difficult.

High-impact and load-bearing activities play an important role in maintaining bone density. Movements such as stair climbing stimulate bone-building cells and help slow age-related decline. Strength training is equally critical, particularly compound movements that engage multiple muscle groups at once. Exercises such as squats, deadlifts, lunges, overhead presses, bench presses, jumping, and running place healthy stress on the body, strengthening both muscles and bones while improving balance and endurance.

When performed consistently, these movements can help millennials protect their mobility today while reducing the risk of injury in the future.

Experts at The Joint Chiropractic also emphasize that aging well extends beyond physical strength. Mental and emotional health require equal attention, particularly for men, who are statistically less likely to seek support beyond physical concerns. Prioritizing sleep, managing stress, and making time for preventive care are foundational steps that support long-term vitality.

The message is not meant to alarm millennials, but to empower them: aging is inevitable, but decline is not. The habits formed in their 30s and 40s will help determine how active, independent, and resilient they remain in the decades ahead.

To learn more about how chiropractic care may help support the health of your body and mind, and to find a chiropractic professional near you, visit TheJoint.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.