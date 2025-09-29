Farmers Home Furniture Breaks Ground on Rebuild of Historic Soperton Store One Year After Hurricane Helene

This groundbreaking isn’t just about rebuilding a store—it’s about restoring hope and strengthening the bonds that make Soperton special.” — Jeff Rogers, Store Manager of the Soperton location

SOPERTON, GA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farmers Home Furniture, a leading retailer of quality home furnishings, proudly announces the groundbreaking ceremony for the rebuild of its flagship store in Soperton, Georgia. The event marks the one-year anniversary of the devastating destruction caused by Hurricane Helene on September 27, 2024, symbolizing the company’s unwavering commitment to resilience, community revival, and continued prosperity.

The groundbreaking, held September 23, 2025, at the original site at 1151 Second Street in Soperton, brought together local dignitaries, community leaders, company executives, and residents to celebrate the milestone. Beyond the reconstruction of a historic site, the project reflects Farmers Home Furniture’s determination to reinvest in Soperton, contribute to the local economy, create jobs, and carry forward the enduring spirit of its founder.

“This groundbreaking isn’t just about rebuilding a store—it’s about restoring hope and strengthening the bonds that make Soperton special,” said Jeff Rogers, Store Manager of the Soperton location and a 26-year veteran of Farmers Home Furniture. “We’ve been through the storm together, and now we’re rising stronger, ready to serve our community for generations to come.”

The Soperton location is where Farmers Home Furniture’s story began in 1949, when founder Sherwin Glass opened the company’s very first store. From those humble beginnings, the brand has grown into a network of more than 260 stores across seven states. While the hurricane completely leveled the original building, a temporary location ensured the Soperton community continued to receive the hometown service customers have trusted for more than 75 years.

Phillip Faircloth, CEO of Farmers Home Furniture, added, “Soperton is the very first location where our business started, and we are building it back better than ever. This project reflects our dedication to Soperton and the enduring legacy of our founder, Sherwin Glass.”

“The Soperton Farmers Home Furniture store is your hometown store serving our neighbors with quality service and home furnishings since 1949,” said Gabe Selman, President of Farmers Home Furniture.

As rebuilding begins, Farmers Home Furniture looks ahead to opening a new Soperton store that honors its legacy while meeting the needs of today’s families. The project represents more than a building—it’s a promise to stand with the community, celebrate its resilience, and ensure that Soperton remains the heart of the company’s story for decades to come.

About Farmers Home Furniture

Founded in 1949 in Soperton, Georgia, by Sherwin Glass, Farmers Home Furniture has grown from a single store into one of the largest privately owned furniture retailers in the country, with over 260 locations across seven states in the Southeast. The company offers a wide selection of quality furniture, appliances, and home décor at affordable prices, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction and community involvement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.