OptiWize Health Named Official Joint Supplement Partner of the New York Mavericks

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the New York Mavericks head toward the 2025 PBR Teams Championship in Las Vegas (Oct. 24-26), New York’s bull riding team is proud to welcome OptiWize Health as its newest partner for the upcoming 2026 PBR Teams season, uniting two brands with a shared focus on resilience, peak performance, and whole-body wellness.

As the Official Joint Supplement Partner of the New York Mavericks, OptiWize will be prominently featured throughout the season, spotlighting its signature product: OptiWize Collagen Plus Human Supplement. This premium, all-natural formula blends 10 powerful ingredients designed to support joint, tendon, ligament, organ, and connective tissue health – delivering vital benefits for athletes competing at the highest level.

Backed by science and trusted by elite equine athletes, OptiWize now brings its proven performance formula to the human world – helping active individuals, professional athletes, and everyday champions feel stronger, recover faster, and stay at the top of their game.

"We’re honored to partner with the New York Mavericks as their Official Joint Supplement Partner,” said Jaime Collins, Founder & CEO of OptiWize Health. “Our mission has always been to support strength, recovery, and longevity in both animals and people. By joining forces with a team that embodies resilience and peak performance, we’re proud to help The New York Mavericks athletes – and their fans – perform at their absolute best, naturally.”

As part of the partnership, OptiWize will be featured across Mavericks events, activations, and the team’s annual homestand, “Maverick Days,” held in late 2026 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, with interactive fan experiences, product education, and giveaways throughout the weekend.

“We’re excited to welcome OptiWize to the Mavericks family,” said Chris Pantani, General Manager of the New York Mavericks. “PBR athletes put their bodies through intense physical stress, so recovery, mobility, and joint health are critical to their performance and longevity. OptiWize promotes joint comfort, supports cartilage and flexibility, and encourages overall wellness – all of which help our athletes recover faster and perform at their best. Their commitment to natural, whole-body health aligns perfectly with the mindset of our riders and fans, making this a truly ideal partnership.”

Together, the Mavericks and OptiWize will champion the importance of staying healthy, strong, and ready to ride – no matter the challenge.

To learn more about the New York Mavericks, visit pbr.com/teams/new-york-mavericks. For more information on OptiWIze, head to optiwizehealth.com.



About the New York Mavericks

The New York Mavericks are a professional bull riding team competing in the PBR Camping World Team Series, owned by Avenue Sports Fund, which acquired sanctioning rights from PBR (Professional Bull Riders) in February 2024. Led by Marc Lasry, Avenue Sports Fund provides strategic capital solutions to established teams and leagues globally, while also investing in high-growth, emerging sports properties. The Mavericks joined the league as part of its expansion to 10 teams and compete in five-on-five bull riding events across a 12-event season. Their annual homestand, Maverick Days, will take place October 16–18, 2026, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY. For more information, visit pbr.com/teams/new-york-mavericks or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram (@NY_Mavericks), and X (@NY_Mavericks).

About OptiWize

OptiWize Health is more than a supplement. We're a wellness company with a mission dedicated to providing premium, all-natural supplements for humans, horses, pets, and livestock. Built on years of proven results in the performance horse and rodeo world, OptiWize products feature a proprietary blend of 10 synergistic ingredients that support joint, tendon, ligament, muscle, and connective tissue health. Trusted not only by professional athletes but also by ranchers, stock contractors, and animal owners across the country, OptiWize helps keep both people and animals moving strong, recovering fast, and performing at their best – naturally. Learn more at optiwizehealth.com.

About the PBR Camping World Team Series

The PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games during a 13-event season beginning in July and culminating in a Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in October. During the 2025 season, the league’s fourth, each of the tens teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Florida Freedom of Sunrise, FL; Kansas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; Oklahoma Wildcatters of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Springfield, MO; New York Mavericks of Belmont Park, NY, and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX – will host a three-day homestand. There are also neutral-site games in Anaheim, CA and Duluth, GA.

PBR Teams, which launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. Events are staged in head-to-head matchups. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders after five outs is declared the winner.

CBS Television Network, CW Network, and FOX Nation are the official media partners of PBR Teams. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

