Westminster Barracks / VCOR & Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B1001801

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Maldonado              

STATION: Westminster Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/05/2026 @ 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Rd, Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATIONS: Violations of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Nathaniel Murano                         

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/05/2026, at approximately 1100 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on Putney Road, in the town of Brattleboro, Windham County, Vermont for a motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, Nathaniel Murano (29), had violated his conditions of release and was driving with a criminally suspended license. Murano was subsequently arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Murano was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 03/31/2026 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Violation of Conditions of Release and Criminal DLS.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

