Westminster Barracks / VCOR & Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1001801
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Maldonado
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/05/2026 @ 1100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Rd, Brattleboro, VT
VIOLATIONS: Violations of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Nathaniel Murano
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/05/2026, at approximately 1100 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on Putney Road, in the town of Brattleboro, Windham County, Vermont for a motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, Nathaniel Murano (29), had violated his conditions of release and was driving with a criminally suspended license. Murano was subsequently arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Murano was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 03/31/2026 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Violation of Conditions of Release and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
