NutriHarvest®: Boosting Flowers and Protecting Soil and Water

Camellia bloom in a Florida home garden supported with NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer as part of a seasonal flower-care routine. (Photo used with permission). Blooming shrub in a Florida home landscape, showing multi-bloom flowering during the season following organic feeding with NutriHarvest®. (Photo used with permission.) Backyard garden in Vermont with seasonal flowers and mixed plantings supported with NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer as part of a soil-first approach. (Photo used with permission.)

Strong blooms, healthy soil, and water-friendly gardening

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NutriHarvestis celebrating flower growers and gardeners everywhere by sharing a home gardener’s impressive results with an OMRI-listed organic fertilizer made using nutrient recovery technology. This innovative approach keeps nutrients in the soil and on the plants, helping flowers thrive while protecting local watersheds.For National Plant a Flower Day on March 12, NutriHarvestinvites gardeners to focus on nutrient stewardship, conserve water, and build long-term soil health while enjoying vibrant, flourishing blooms throughout the season.“This fertilizer made my flowers brighter and more vibrant. It was easy to put in the garden and now it is part of my gardening routine. It made my family happy and visitors smile.” said Donald L., a home gardener in Florida.Flowers Are Grown at Scale and Water Is CentralFloriculture is not small or seasonal. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reports 11,262 floriculture producers and 969 million square feet of covered production area in 2024, reflecting how much flower and ornamental production occurs in controlled environments where irrigation and nutrient management are daily priorities. On the consumer side, the United States imported $2.702 billion in cut flowers and $980 million in potted plants in 2024, illustrating both the scale of domestic and international flower demand and the growing attention to sustainable production.Water use is one reason nutrient stewardship matters so much for flowers. Greenhouse floriculture guidance notes a peak-use rule of 0.3 to 0.4 gallons per square foot of growing area per day during warm periods, which can translate into hundreds to thousands of gallons per day for mid-sized greenhouses. Backyard beds and containers face similar challenges, where frequent irrigation or spring rains can move highly soluble nutrients offsite if applied improperly.Why Steady Organic Feeding Matters for Flowers and Water ProtectionFlowering plants reward consistency. Bud development and bloom cycles depend on steady nutrition and healthy rooting rather than nutrient spikes. Extension and water-quality guidance recommend practices that minimize nutrient loss, including slow-release fertilizers and thoughtful timing and placement to reduce leaching and runoff.NutriHarvestis designed around this steady-feeding principle and a soil-first approach. The same nutrient-efficiency mindset applied in vegetables and specialty crops carries into flowers, especially high-value ornamentals like peonies and hydrangeas, where gardeners invest in multi-year performance. A soil that retains nutrients and supports biology helps flowers establish, withstand stress, and sustain bloom cycles while reducing runoff.“Flowers make people happy, and they are a visible reminder of how soil, nutrients, and water work together,” said Anju Krivov, CEO of GSR Solutions and NutriHarvest. “By choosing organic fertilizers that feed plants steadily and responsibly, gardeners can enjoy vibrant blooms while protecting soil and water resources. Our goal is to make it easy for home gardeners and growers to combine beautiful gardens with practices that truly support soil-water stewardship.”Flowers Build Habitat and Community ValueFlowers do more than decorate. USDA highlights that pollinator habitat can beautify spaces, increase biodiversity, and support pollination services. For flower enthusiasts, this connects the joy of blooms with practical stewardship: building healthier soil, applying nutrients responsibly, and protecting the water downstream of every garden.Availability and partner inquiriesNutriHarvestorganic fertilizers are available nationwide at NutriHarvest.com.NutriHarvest is expanding distribution across farm, horticulture, and specialty-crop channels. Distributors, retailers, and crop advisors can contact info@nutriharvest.comAbout NutriHarvestNutriHarvestoffers OMRI-listed organic fertilizers made through nutrient recovery, supporting plant growth while advancing nutrient stewardship, soil health, and water protection goals across home gardens, horticulture, and specialty crop systems.GSR Solutions provides the biotechnology behind NutriHarvest fertilizers for flowers. More at: www.gsrsoln.com

