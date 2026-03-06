Governor McKee, First Lady Open Spring 2026 Litter-Free Rhode Island Microgrant Applications

Published on Wednesday, March 04, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI — Today, Governor Dan McKee, First Lady Susan McKee, and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) announced that applications are now open for the newest round of microgrants to support Spring 2026 cleanups through the First Lady’s Litter-Free Rhode Island program. This round of grant funding will prioritize projects and cleanups centered around Earth Day throughout Rhode Island.

“Rhode Island may be covered in snow, but we’ve got our eyes on spring as we open another round of our Litter-Free Rhode Island microgrants,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Over the last two years, I've been encouraged by the tremendous buy-in we’ve had from community groups and cities and towns—and this fourth round of funding will only amplify the natural beauty of Rhode Island.”

“Cleaning communities doesn’t happen with a wave of a wand. It happens because of passionate, hard-working Rhode Islanders and municipalities committing to making their state a better place for all,” said First Lady Susan McKee. “I’m excited for the next wave of funding and all of the projects that will help make Rhode Island a cleaner, greener state today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.”

This year, the program is accepting applications for grants of up to $500 each to qualified applicants who host volunteer cleanups and/or beautification projects, which will be completed no later than June 30, 2026. Applications will be accepted by RIDEM through May 1, 2026, and can be found here. Applicants do not need to apply for the full $500, and there is no match requirement.

Awards will be made based on the event and its scope (number of participants, scale of the suggested project or cleanup, etc.). Awards will be given out on a rolling basis and are issued through the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.

Funds from this microgrant may be used for equipment (work gloves, trash bags, and trash pickers), marketing (t-shirts, posters, signage, etc.), food and/or water for volunteers, and debris removal (dumpster and hauling fees, etc.). Schools, community groups, and municipal government divisions such as departments of public works, parks, and recreation may apply, but all applicants must provide proof of their nonprofit status.

“DEM is proud to continue its partnership with the Governor and First Lady on the Litter-Free Rhode Island Microgrants program, reinforcing our commitment to support community-based actions to keep Rhode Island clean and beautiful,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “With these small grants, we can energize hundreds of people in every city and town to get out there for a state-wide spring cleaning! Litter is not only ugly and an eyesore in and around our neighborhoods, but it also impacts our wildlife and pollutes our land and water. We are looking forward to working with organizations statewide for another successful year of clean-ups!”

Once the trash cleanup is complete, DEM requires a “Cleanup Report,” which should include photographs, the number of participants, and the amount of material collected.

This round of microgrants marks the fourth round of funding made available through the program. Since 2024, the program awarded more than $122,000 in microgrants to more than 100 community groups and municipalities that completed cleanups or projects centered around Earth Day in the spring and coastal cleanups in the fall.

Additionally, the program also awarded nearly $12,000 to six municipalities last fall as part of Litter-Free Rhode Island’s first-ever Municipal Beautification Mini Grant program. A list of awardees and project descriptions can be found here.