March 04, 2026

Missouri Veterans Homes Receive Customer Experience Awards for 7th Consecutive Year

JEFFERSON CITY – All seven Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) Missouri Veterans Homes have received the Customer Experience Award from Activated Insights for 2026. The Missouri Veterans Homes in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mt. Vernon, St. James, and Warrensburg have won this award for seven consecutive years. This is Missouri Veterans Home – St. Louis’ third consecutive year receiving this award.

Five Veterans Homes received the “Top 100 Customer Experience Award”: St. James (ranked 30), Mt. Vernon (ranked 48), Cameron (ranked 64), Mexico (ranked 74), and Warrensburg (ranked 98). This award is given to the top 5% of care and senior living organizations. Over 1,800 organizations participated in the Activated Insight surveys nationwide.

“Our veterans deserve nothing less than excellence, and that is exactly what the men and women of the Missouri Veterans Commission continue to deliver,” said Governor Mike Kehoe. “This recognition truly reflects their unwavering commitment to support those who have served our country and their families.”

“Every team member in our seven Veterans Homes has played a vital role in achieving this success,” said Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff. “Our team consistently demonstrates exceptional commitment to serving our state’s Veterans and has established a benchmark for quality care in Missouri.”

Qualifying for the Customer Experience Award from Activated Insights signifies that Missouri Veterans Homes have consistently ranked in the top 15% of care providers nationwide over the past 12 months. This achievement underscores the superior customer experience and exceptional care for Veterans and their families.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, the Veterans Services Program, and the Veterans Suicide Prevention Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

