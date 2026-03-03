FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 03, 2026

Missouri Veterans Commission Welcomes New Commissioners Williams and Pritchard

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Veterans Commission is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Commissioners, Troy Williams and Charles “Matt” Pritchard, appointed on February 25, 2026, by Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin. Each brings a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to advocating for Veterans' rights and needs.

Williams has a distinguished background, having served in the United States Marine Corps during Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Currently, he is the Department Service Officer for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Missouri. In this role, Williams is instrumental in guiding legislative priorities for veterans at both the state and national levels. As the Legislative Chairman for the Missouri Association of Veterans Organizations (MAVO) and the Co-Legislative Chairman for the VFW, he is deeply involved in advocacy work for Veterans and their families.

Williams brings entrepreneurial leadership experience to the Commission, having operated Sticks and Stones Landscaping in Eldon, Missouri, for 25 years. His dedication to strengthening Veteran support systems is evident in every role he undertakes, ensuring that Veterans receive the benefits, recognition, and advocacy they deserve.

Pritchard serves as the Regional Director of External Affairs for AT&T, focusing on legislative, regulatory, and community engagement initiatives across Missouri. Pritchard has over 25 years of experience working with elected officials, regulators, and industry partners to foster connectivity, innovation, and economic development.

His military service includes time in the United States Marine Corps Reserve as a Field Radio Operator and in the Missouri National Guard as an Electrician in the Combat Engineers. Beyond his professional endeavors, Pritchard is actively involved in community service. He is a former volunteer firefighter, an escort guardian for Veterans on the Central Missouri Honor Flight, and is currently the chair of the State Technical College Foundation. Pritchard has three children who are all currently serving in the military.

The new Commissioners filled the vacancies created by the departures of Steve Maples and Tim Smith, whose terms expired.

The Missouri Veterans Commission is composed of nine members. Two members of the Senate, one appointed by the president pro tem of the Senate and one appointed by the Senate minority floor leader. Two members of the House of Representatives, one appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives and one appointed by the House minority floor leader. Five members are Veterans appointed by the Governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five state Veterans Cemeteries, the Veterans Services Program and the Veterans Suicide Prevention Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov