FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 11, 2026

Missouri Veterans Home Team Member Receives National Caregiver Award

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Veterans Home – Cape Girardeau will host an award ceremony recognizing Margaret George, Recreation/Music Therapy Supervisor, as a 2026 National Ceca Award Recipient on March 23, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., at MVH-Cape Girardeau.

George was nominated by her peers for her ability to create memories, build deep bonds, and care for the health and well-being of the Veterans who call MVH – Cape Girardeau home. She was chosen from over 2,000 nominees and 18 finalists. During the ceremony, George will be presented with an engraved commemorative trophy from the Ceca Foundation.

Ceca Foundation was established in 2013 to celebrate caregiver excellence and promote quality patient care. The organization believes that honoring those who provide care and promoting caregiving best practices leads to better patient experiences and outcomes. Special consideration for Ceca Awards is given to caregivers who best exemplify qualities like empathy, humor, integrity, professionalism, and teamwork in treating patients/residents.

Media is welcome to attend and photograph the event. Interviews with George, Ceca representatives and MVC Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff are also available.

WHAT: National Ceca Award Presentation for Margaret George

WHO: Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff, Ceca Representatives

WHERE: Missouri Veterans Home – Cape Girardeau, 2400 Veterans Memorial Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

WHEN: Monday, March 23, 2026 @ 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov