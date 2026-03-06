RK LOGISTICS GROUP EXPANDS PHOENIX FOOTPRINT BY 116% WITH TWO NEW FACILITIES

RK Logistics Group's new facility in Arizona, a 116% expansion

EXPANSION WILL SUPPORT EV, SEMICONDUCTOR AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING GROWTH

Our investment supports our existing customer base—Semiconductor, Automotive and High Tech—and also new multinational FDI corporations & their supplier base who need an exceptional logistics partner.” — Joe MacLean, Chairman and CEO of RK Logistics Group

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RK Logistics Group, a Silicon Valley–based leader in specialized third-party logistics (3PL), today announced the opening of two new warehouse facilities in the greater Phoenix area. The expansion of RK’s two new operations is a significant 116% increase in the company’s Southwest footprint and supports accelerating demand across electric vehicle (EV), alternative energy, semiconductor and high-tech manufacturing for service parts logistics sectors.

Arizona is currently RK’s fastest-growing U.S. market, fueled by sustained domestic investment and multinational foreign direct investment (FDI). The addition of these two facilities—with additional sites planned later this year—underscores the company’s long-term commitment to supporting the region’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem.

END-TO-END SERVICE PARTS LOGISTICS

The new Phoenix-area facilities are purpose-built to provide comprehensive automotive and advanced manufacturing service parts logistics, including:

° Inbound receiving and inspection

° Inventory management and buffer stock programs

° Just-in-time (JIT) inbound and outbound material flows

° Outbound order fulfillment for service and collision centers

° Customized value-added supply chain services

The Arizona expansion supports a major regional manufacturer by freeing up valuable production and service floor space. Through a nearby campus-based warehouse model, RK provides strategically positioned buffer inventory and synchronized material flows that enhance operational uptime and production flexibility. Additional value-added services are planned in support of the customer’s continued growth.

SUPPORTING EV, ALTERNATIVE ENERGY AND SEMICONDUCTOR SUPPLY CHAINS

Greater Phoenix has emerged as a national hub for EV production, alternative energy innovation and semiconductor fabrication. RK Logistics Group’s scalable infrastructure and integrated warehouse management systems (WMS) are designed to meet the precision, security and performance standards required by these industries.

“Our investment in this area is the manifestation of our support to our existing customer base—Semiconductor, Automotive and High-Tech—but equally enticing for new multinational FDI corporations and their supplier base who are looking for an exceptional logistics partner,” says Joe MacLean, Chairman and CEO of RK Logistics Group.

Although newly launched, the facilities are fully integrated into RK’s established North American systems platform, leveraging proven WMS technology, operational best practices and experienced regional leadership teams to ensure immediate service consistency and reliability.

INVESTING IN ARIZONA’S FUTURE

The facilities feature modern architectural design, secure access controls and advanced material handling infrastructure tailored to the needs of semiconductor, battery energy and automotive customers. RK’s expansion also represents a broader investment in local workforce development, job creation and long-term supply chain resilience across Arizona.

About RK Logistics Group

RK Logistics Group is a Silicon Valley–headquartered provider of specialized third-party logistics (3PL) solutions serving semiconductor, automotive, electric vehicle and high-technology manufacturers. The company delivers integrated warehouse management, service parts logistics, campus support services and value-added supply chain solutions across major U.S. manufacturing hubs. RK is known for operational precision, scalability and customer-centric execution in highly technical environments.

