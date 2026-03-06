SR 51 pavement improvement project set to begin March 13

PHOENIX – A project to improve the pavement surface along State Route 51 between the Interstate 10 “Mini-Stack” interchange and Shea Boulevard in Phoenix is scheduled to start the weekend of March 13-16, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

This work will start with a series of weekend closures along SR 51 so crews can remove the top layer of older, worn asphalt pavement along the nearly 10-mile stretch. They also will use the concrete pavement treatment known as diamond grinding to provide a smoother ride. The process adds small grooves to the pavement to help limit tire noise.

Southbound SR 51 is scheduled to be closed between Cactus Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday, March 13, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 16, for asphalt pavement removal. Drivers should plan to use alternate routes including southbound Interstate 17. Traffic exiting southbound SR 51 at Cactus Road will be detoured west to southbound Seventh Street and eastbound Northern Avenue.

The $17.8 million SR 51 pavement improvement project is scheduled for completion this fall. In addition to weekend closures, the work will require weeknight lane and ramp restrictions or closures.

Diamond grinding of concrete pavement has been completed along several stretches of Phoenix-area freeways, including I-10, I-17, US 60, Loop 101 and Loop 202.

The SR 51 pavement improvement project is scheduled under the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan and is funded through voter-approved Proposition 479. Funding sources include a half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements in the Phoenix region.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X feed, @ArizonaDOT.