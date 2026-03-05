Herman Law Opens San Diego Office, Expanding Survivor Support

For thousands of survivors nationwide, Herman Law is a catalyst for justice, serving as one of the leading voices in the fight against sexual abuse.

The path to healing can be long and difficult for many survivors, so if we can connect with this community directly and open doors for them to pursue justice on their terms, we’re doing our job right.” — Blake Woodhall, a lead attorney at Herman Law

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Herman Law, the law firm dedicated to representing survivors of sexual abuse, is proud to announce it has officially opened a new office in San Diego. This opening comes as the firm sees an increased need for localized support in the San Diego region for trauma-informed legal services that prioritize the well-being of survivors.This opening marks the firm’s third office location to open in California, with other locations in Calabasas and Sacramento. With headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm’s expansion in San Diego is fueled by an increase in inquiries following the passage of California’s Child Victims Act in 2019, which went into effect in 2020. In 2024, major amendments were made to the CVA, including the elimination of the statute of limitations for many survivors. These legislative changes open up new paths to justice for survivors, allowing individuals who were previously barred from taking legal action to now have the ability to come forward and pursue justice.In San Diego, Herman Law is leading the legal fight to secure justice for survivors of child sexual abuse at the A.B. and Jessie Polinsky Children’s Center, a shelter for at-risk youth. Over 150 lawsuits allege, upon information and belief, that from 1996 to 2023, the county failed to protect children from sexual abuse by staff members. Last spring, Herman Law held a press conference urgently calling on survivors to come forward and share their stories with the firm in a confidential, supportive environment.The San Diego office, which began operations in late 2025, is centrally located in the University Town Center (UTC) area and spans 2,630 square feet. The location supports a team of seven team members and has already overseen more than 300 cases, illustrating the need for localized, trauma-informed support for survivors of sexual abuse.“Expanding to San Diego demonstrates how we are dedicated to showing up for survivors in their own communities,” said Blake Woodhall, a lead attorney at Herman Law. “The path to healing can be long and difficult for many of these survivors, so if we can connect with this community directly and open doors for them to pursue justice on their terms, we’re doing our job right.”For thousands of survivors nationwide, Herman Law is a catalyst for justice, serving as one of the leading voices in the fight against sexual abuse. The firm leads with a survivor-first approach, prioritizing compassionate representation for the communities they serve. By pursuing accountability from institutions that enable abuse, the firm continues to champion legislative reform and raise public awareness while empowering survivors to take legal action. To learn more about Herman Law, visit HermanLaw.com

