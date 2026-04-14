Herman Law Opens First Maryland Office as Surge in Sexual Abuse Cases Drives Demand

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has seen increasing demand for legal representation in Maryland following their recent advocacy efforts in the state.

As we expand into Maryland, we are stepping in at a pivotal moment to ensure survivors have the support, resources and legal advocacy they need to hold institutions accountable.” — Andrew Silvershein, a lead attorney at Herman Law

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Herman Law, a law firm dedicated exclusively to representing survivors of childhood sexual abuse, today announced the opening of its first office in the state of Maryland. While the firm has been actively serving Maryland survivors and advocating on their behalf for more than a year, this permanent location reflects the depth of that commitment. The expansion comes at a critical time, driven by a surge in litigation and a rapidly evolving legal landscape for survivors in the state. The firm’s new office will expand access to trauma-informed legal services and provide critical support to individuals seeking accountability and justice throughout the state.Located in downtown Baltimore near the Inner Harbor and Convention Center district, the 2,900-square-foot office marks Herman Law’s third office opening in the past year. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has seen increasing demand for legal representation in Maryland following their recent advocacy efforts in the state.The expansion follows Herman Law’s opposition to and advocacy against House Bill 1378 (HB1378), legislation that, since passed, imposes new limitations on survivors’ ability to seek justice for sexual abuse. Last year, the firm hosted a press conference in Baltimore alongside survivors to raise awareness of the bill’s impact, which includes reduced caps on noneconomic damages, decreased institutional liability and restrictions on attorney fees.“Our work begins with listening, but it doesn’t end there,” said Andrew Silvershein, a lead attorney at Herman Law. “Survivors deserve to be heard, believed and given a real path to justice. As we expand into Maryland, we are stepping in at a pivotal moment to ensure survivors have the support, resources and legal advocacy they need to hold institutions accountable.”As Herman Law continues to expand into new areas across the country, the firm remains focused on delivering survivor-centered legal representation grounded in trauma-informed practices. Its team is trained to guide clients through the complex legal process with sensitivity and clarity, recognizing the profound emotional impact these cases can carry.The opening of the Baltimore office reflects both increased demand for experienced legal counsel and a broader shift toward accountability in cases of childhood sexual abuse. With a presence now in Maryland, Herman Law is positioned to play a leading role in supporting survivors and advancing justice in the region. For more information, visit HermanLaw.com About Herman LawSince its founding in 1997, Herman Law has exclusively represented victims of sexual abuse and has won over one billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for survivors. Herman Law’s experienced team is committed to pursuing justice, holding institutions accountable and helping survivors heal by giving them a voice through civil litigation. The firm’s practice areas include sexual abuse within religious institutions, foster care systems, schools, healthcare facilities, camps, daycare centers and other organizations. Herman Law has represented thousands of survivors, securing significant verdicts and settlements to support their journey toward justice and healing. To learn more, visit HermanLaw.com.

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