Foodsense Now Spotlights Whole-Ingredient Cooking for Earth Month

Foodsense Now crafts approachable recipes and classes designed for real life and every level of cooking.

Former Michelin Guide chef Leslie Myers shares practical, flavor-forward recipes designed to simplify nutrition and provide sustainable eating

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumers continue to embrace sustainability and back-to-basics cooking, former Michelin Guide chef and CEO Leslie Myers is marking Earth Month with a curated collection of whole-ingredient recipes on her growing digital platform, Foodsense Now. Designed to simplify everyday nutrition without restrictive rules, the lineup highlights accessible, flavor-forward meals that prioritize both health and environmental awareness.Originally launched in 2009, Foodsense Now was born out of Myers’ desire to challenge rigid diet culture and reconnect people with food in a more intuitive way. Today, the platform has evolved into a multi-channel ecosystem spanning social media and a rapidly growing newsletter community, offering anti-inflammatory guidance, practical tools and approachable recipes that cut through the noise of the trending wellness fads.“My time in Michelin-grade kitchens taught me how to build incredible flavor with good technique,” Myers added. “But what stayed with me the most was the importance of quality ingredients. When you start there, you don’t need to overcomplicate things to make something truly good.”Foodsense Now’s Earth Month collection showcases the nutritional power of everyday pantry staples, featuring dishes such as Roasted Garlic and Zucchini Noodle Salad with Marinated Tomatoes, Watermelon, Tomato and Cucumber Salad with fresh herbs and a hearty Sweet Potato and Tofu Stew. By balancing protein, fiber, healthy fats and carbohydrates, Myers’ recipes emphasize a core principle of sustainable eating: making nourishing food both accessible and enjoyable.What sets Foodsense Now apart is its real-world approach. Myers blends professional culinary expertise with a deeply personal philosophy, helping her audience build confidence, intuition and a healthier relationship with food, without the burnout often associated with restrictive wellness trends.With a background as a marathon runner and lifelong wellness advocate, Myers continues to resonate with a growing audience seeking practical, sustainable approaches to everyday cooking. As Foodsense Now expands across digital channels, the platform is carving out a distinct space at the intersection of culinary expertise and accessible wellness.To explore these whole-ingredient recipes and discover more ways to make food make sense, visit FoodsenseNow.com About Foodsense NowWellness doesn’t need to be complicated or sacrificial. Marrying balance and indulgent flavors, Foodsense Now brings ease and confidence back into the kitchen. Since 2009, Foodsense Now has crafted approachable recipes and engaging online classes that move beyond short-lived wellness trends and celebrate flavor-packed, flexible meals designed for real life and every level of cooking. CEO and host Leslie Myers combines her classical culinary training with discipline as a competitive distance runner and triathlon athlete to inspire this practical approach to eating well without compromise. As Foodsense Now reaches more kitchens, the brand is dedicated to empowering home cooks to find joy through food. To learn more, visit FoodsenseNow.com.

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