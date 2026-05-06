Chef Leslie Myers Curates a Seasonal Menu for Moms

Foodsense Now crafts approachable recipes and classes designed for real life and every level of cooking.

Good food doesn’t have to be complicated or time-intensive. When you start with quality ingredients, the rest falls into place.” — Leslie Myers, CEO of Foodsense Now

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Mother’s Day around the corner, brunch continues to reign as a beloved way to celebrate. This year, former Michelin guide chef Leslie Myers is reimagining the tradition with a curated collection of recipes that bring a fresh, modern twist to classic brunch favorites.As more consumers skip crowded restaurants amid rising costs, Myers offers an inspired alternative, helping home cooks create an elevated, restaurant-quality brunch experience right in their own kitchens.A professionally trained chef, Myers launched her digital platform, Foodsense Now, in 2009. Drawing on her experience in the kitchens of Michelin Guide restaurants, she now empowers home cooks with approachable, nutrient-forward recipes that cut through fleeting diet trends and focus on practical, anti-inflammatory foods.Myers’ curated recipes for Mother’s Day embody the philosophy of Foodsense Now, presenting dishes that prioritize flexibility and health. The result is a thoughtfully composed collection that balances protein, fiber, healthy fats and carbohydrates without sacrificing real flavor.The collection begins with loaded spinach and mushroom egg bites—fluffy, savory bites layered with spinach and mushrooms that make an effortless yet classic addition to a polished brunch spread. For something sweet, a no-bake vegan chocolate tart offers a velvety dark chocolate filling over a naturally sweet crust, creating a rich dessert that’s ready for garnishing.A refreshing watermelon, tomato, and cucumber salad combines juicy watermelon, ripe tomatoes, and crisp cucumber tossed with herbs and a bright vinaigrette, delivering a colorful and balanced option perfect for any brunch table. To round it out, kombucha wine coolers blend fruit-forward kombucha with your favorite wine for an endlessly customizable sip experience.“Good food doesn’t have to be complicated or time-intensive,” said Myers. “When you start with quality ingredients, the rest falls into place. On occasions like Mother’s Day, the focus should be on sharing time with loved ones, not on the pressure of preparing a perfect meal.”Across the collection, Myers offers a practical roadmap for hosting with ease, from make-ahead components to flexible ingredient swaps that adapt to any kitchen. The result is a Mother’s Day menu that feels thoughtful rather than overworked, inviting hosts to focus less on perfection and more on creating a relaxed, memorable experience around the table.To explore these anti-inflammatory recipes and discover more ways to make food make sense, visit FoodsenseNow.com

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