Aero Asset Launches Advisory Services Division, Appoints Head to Scale Data-Driven Digital Platform

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At VERTICON 2026, Aero Asset announced three strategic appointments to bolster its advisory and market research team. The additions reflect the company’s continued investment in data-driven digital platforms designed to support the global rotorcraft market with real-time market intelligence and advanced asset valuation services.

Emmanuel Dupuy, Aero Asset co-founder, said the demand for actionable market intelligence has evolved dramatically. “More than ever before, industry stakeholders want market data that informs strategy, capital allocation, pricing, timing and risk management”, he explained. “These appointments strengthen our ability to deliver unparalleled market intelligence and valuation services at scale.”

Julie Guédon is appointed Senior Director of Advisory Services, leading the newly formed Advisory division. Julie brings over a decade of international SaaS experience in scaling digital platforms that transform complex data into actionable intelligence and performance-driven insights.

Thales do Couto Neto and Camilo Bicudo are appointed Directors of Market Research. Both held preowned aircraft market research positions before joining Aero Asset.

If you are attending VERTICON, please join Aero Asset’s annual data presentation and press conference on March 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET in room #B211 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. If you would like additional information on Aero Asset’s full platform of services, its industry reports, or solutions from its new Advisory division, please visit the team at their VERTICON booth #B5808.

About Aero Asset Inc.

Aero Asset is a global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. With decades of experience trading aircraft worldwide, the company provides helicopter remarketing, acquisition, lease management and advisory services.

Aero Asset is a member of Vertical Aviation International, the National Aircraft Finance Association, the European Helicopter Association, HeliOffshore and the National Business Aviation Association.

For more information about the company, its inventory for sale, services and industry reports, please visit https://aeroasset.com.

