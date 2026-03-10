Aero Asset Reports Tightening Supply and Firm Pricing in 2025 Twin-Engine Helicopter Market

Airbus EC135T2+ in EMS configuration A chart from Aero Asset's latest report, 2025 Annual HMT Report: Twin-Engine Edition. A chart from Aero Asset's latest report, 2025 Annual HMT Report: Twin-Engine Edition.

Data reveals that twin-engine supply dropped by 26% year-over-year but pricing continued to strengthen throughout the year.

Despite softer 2025 transaction volume, supply tightened and pricing held firm, keeping the market balanced. Median prices rose, and faster sales showed continued demand for twin-engine helicopters.” — Valérie Pereira, Aero Asset VP of Market Research

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset, a global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, has released its 2025 Annual Heli Market Trends Twin-Engine edition during a press conference at VERTICON in Atlanta, GA. Backed by Aero Asset’s expertise and proprietary market insight, this report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the global preowned twin-engine helicopter market in 2025.

The report tracks activity across weight classes, configurations, and regions, as well as trends in sales, supply, pricing, and liquidity. At the end of 2025, the data revealed that twin-engine supply dropped by 26% year-over-year (YOY), reaching a new five-year low.

“Despite softer transaction volume in 2025, tightening supply bolstered pricing and strengthened overall market equilibrium,” said Valérie Pereira, Vice President of Market Research. “Median transaction prices continued to rise, and the shorter time to sale reflected sustained demand for well-positioned twin-engine helicopters in 2025.”

Pricing:

Pricing continued to firm throughout the year. Overall median trading price increased 10% YOY. Heavy twin median pricing reached a five-year high, and medium twin median prices rose 17%. Light twin pricing remained steady.

Asset Class Performance:

Retail sales declined across all asset classes. Light twin-engine helicopter sales declined 7% YOY, while supply dropped to a five-year low. Medium twin retail sales declined 11% YOY, with supply steady. Heavy twin sales fell to their lowest level in five years, supply declined 22% YOY.

Regional Trends:

The North American market accounted for 38% of global retail transactions in 2025, followed by Europe with 22%. The Asia Pacific market posted the strongest YOY retail sales increase at 29%, while Latin America rose 20%. Supply for sale levels declined across most regions, with North America the only region to record a 6% increase in available inventory for sale.

Liquidity:

Liquidity remained strongest in the Airbus EC/H145 market, followed by the Bell 429 and Airbus EC/H135 markets. The Airbus EC225 and Sikorsky S76D markets recorded the weakest liquidity metrics among tracked twin-engine models.

Aero Asset’s Heli Market Trends series is the preowned helicopter industry market report benchmark, trusted by operators, financiers, and OEMs worldwide. Visit aeroasset.com/report to download the latest report including an interview with Larry Alexandre, former President of United Rotorcraft and a board member of Howell Instruments.

About Aero Asset Inc.

Aero Asset is a global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. With decades of experience trading aircraft worldwide, the company is a leading provider of helicopter remarketing, acquisition, lease management and advisory services.

Aero Asset is a member of Vertical Aviation International, the National Aircraft Finance Association, the European Helicopter Association, HeliOffshore and the National Business Aviation Association.

For more information about the company, its inventory for sale, services and industry reports, please visit https://aeroasset.com.

