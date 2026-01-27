Aero Asset Reports Tightening Supply and Resilient Pricing in 2025 Single-Engine Helicopter Market

2020 Leonardo A119Kx A chart from Aero Asset's latest report, 2025 Annual HMT Single-Engine Edition A chart from Aero Asset's latest report, 2025 Annual HMT Single-Engine Edition

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset, a global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, has released its 2025 Annual Heli Market Trends Single-Engine edition. Backed by Aero Asset’s expertise and proprietary market insight, the report delivers a detailed analysis of the global preowned single-engine helicopter market in 2025.

The report reveals that supply for sale dropped 26% year-over-year (YOY), while median transaction prices rose 5%. Retail sales volume decreased 7% YOY in units, and increased 6% in value. Absorption rate dropped to eight months at the end of 2025.

“Transaction volume softened in 2025, but tightening supply drove price growth,” said Valérie Pereira, Vice President of Market Research. “The sharp contraction in supply pushed absorption rate lower, underscoring a continued demand for well-positioned single-engine assets.”

Leveraging transactional data, fleet analysis, and proprietary market tracking tools, Aero Asset’s 2025 report provides a detailed view of global sales & supply, absorption rate, pricing, and liquidity across the single-engine segment. Below highlights reflect key performance indicators shaping the preowned market in 2025:

Market Highlights:

• Retail Sales Volume: 169 units sold in 2025, totaling $412 million (-7% in units, +6% in value).

• Supply for Sale: 111 units available valued at $285 million (-26% in units, -23% in value).

• Absorption Rate: dropped to eight months at the end of 2025.

Pricing Trends:

Pricing remained resilient throughout the year. Median transaction prices rose 5% YOY, while average days on market fell 12%, reaching their lowest level in five years. Aircraft continued to transact close to asking price, with sold prices averaging 9% below ask.

Regional Performance:

North America continued to drive global transaction activity, accounting for 56% of all single-engine helicopter sales in 2025. Europe was the only region to post year-over-year growth in retail transactions, recording an 8% increase. Supply declined across most regions, except in Latin America where inventory levels remained stable.

Liquidity Rankings:

Liquidity remained strongest in the Airbus AS350 B3, B3e and H125 markets, as well as across the Bell 407 family. The Leonardo AW119 market segment posted the longest absorption cycle among tracked models.



Download 2025 Annual Heli Market Trends Single-Engine Edition:

Aero Asset’s Heli Market Trends series is the preowned helicopter industry market report benchmark, trusted by operators, financiers, and OEMs worldwide. Visit aeroasset.com/report to download the latest report including an interview with Ian Gurekian, CEO and Founder of AVIAN Inventory Management.

About Aero Asset Inc.

Aero Asset is a global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. With decades of experience trading aircraft worldwide, the company is a leading provider of helicopter remarketing, acquisition, lease management and advisory services.

Aero Asset is a member of Vertical Aviation International, the National Aircraft Finance Association, the European Helicopter Association, HeliOffshore and the National Business Aviation Association.

For more information about the company, its inventory for sale, services and industry reports, please visit www.aeroasset.com.

