Red Coral Universe: Entertainment Trend Report

With most media coverage focused on the “Business” of Streaming, Red Coral Universe presents industry trends from the “Artist-First” perspective

SPORTS, SPORTS and MORE SPORTS

2025 was a record-breaking year for streaming sports and sports-related content, and we expect this trend to continue to rise in 2026.· 68% of sports viewers watch live games on TV or through a streaming service· Growth in viewership driven by traditionally smaller markets, primarily soccer, golf, and baseball, and the continued expansion of women’s athletic leagues.

RED CORAL ’26

Already home to Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) and the Women’s American Basketball Association (WABA), and many other leagues – Red Coral Sports will continue to gain traction and experience exponential growth in women’s sports, gaming, youth/collegiate leagues, and a variety of exclusive productions.

INCREASED DEMAND for ORIGINAL CONTENT

In 2025, more than half of all major studio releases were franchises, and over 70% of the top 100 most in-demand movies were based on existing IP, as were nearly 50% of the top 100 TV series.

RED CORAL ’26

While we understand that Intellectual Property (IP) driven content will continue to dominate the box office, at Red Coral, we are a bit different. Firstly, we continue to create original content. We view the oversaturation of franchise- or IP-driven content as an opportunity to meet the demand for something new! Independent Films our team produced like Sling Blade still overperform on our platform, despite having been released over 30 years ago. We see that audiences are seeking great content, original or IP-driven. Our For Artists by Artists platform delivers independent, high-quality, original films.

STILL FREE to WATCH

Don’t expect a price spike from us in 2026! Other streaming services are continuing to raise prices across the board for both their ad-supported and premium subscription services, while spending record-high amounts on content.

RED CORAL ’26

We are ad-supported but will always remain free, costing our customers nothing and requiring no sign-up to discover and enjoy content from their favorite artists. Instead of paying for content, we invest in artists to provide authentic creativity to our audience.

ARTIST'S MATTER

Our mantra is Artist-First, so we have been ecstatic to see great directors and movie stars as the pillars of marketing behind huge projects, rather than focusing on the appeal of brand names (e.g., Barbie, Marvel). Moving into Oscar season, we see Timothée Chalamet, Josh Safdie, and A24 have proven the mass appeal of creative, engaging, artist-driven marketing campaigns. This year also saw releases from Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio with “One Battle After Another,” and from Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan with “Sinners,” all of which, are nominated for Best Picture in the Academy Awards and are excellent films from auteur directors and A-list actors.

RED CORAL ’26

We know that creators are the best at promoting their own passion projects and original content. We expect this trend to grow with huge releases from Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Digger,” to name a few. Artists will always make and communicate their work more effectively than anyone else. In a world with increasing AI adoption, we are and always will be Artist-First, providing entertainment powered by passion, not algorithms.

ONLY INDEPENDENT in the CATEGORY

We expect much of the news coverage and noise around Hollywood this year to revolve around category mergers and potential government intervention. Most news will be on the brand-name mergers, but if you look closely, almost all small, independent streaming companies have also been acquired by streaming giants.

RED CORAL ’26

We remain one of the few independently owned and operated streaming services, allowing us to stay hyper-focused on producing and distributing original content and an extensive, eclectic catalog of award-winning films, TV series, Sports, Curated channels, Music, Podcasts, and personalized collections from your favorite Artists and brands, with much more to come.

ABOUT RED CORAL UNIVERSE

Red Coral Universe is an Artist-first, free-to-use AVOD streaming platform offering a wide variety of unique, engaging, and exclusive content - over 10,000 hours and growing - with a transparent financial model and revenue share that greatly benefits the Artist.

- 150,000 unique users from 76 countries

- 2 million requests (4Q ‘25) for advertising equaling impressions

- 67% (two-thirds) of users view content to completion

There is something for everyone on Red Coral Universe – Entertainment powered by passion, not algorithms



Available on Andriod, AppleTV, FireTV, iOS, Roku and Samsung

