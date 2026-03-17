Red Coral Universe Talks Oscars, The Future of Independent Film, and What’s Next for Live Streaming

The Independent streaming platform, founded by Award-Winning Producer and Distributor, is known for championing entertainment powered by passion, not algorithms

I do believe in The Academy and its voting members to find the true diamonds in the rough each year - its just becoming more of an arduous search” — Larry Meistrich, CEO, Red Coral Universe.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Oscar Monday the team at Red Coral Universe started the day, well, the same way they start every day… talking about creativity and creating …what new content is going live on the platform and reviewing the status on the upcoming production schedules.

A peek behind the scenes at the rapidly growing streaming platform and production company, helmed by multi-award-winning industry veteran, Larry Meistrich, provides a window into what’s possible and what’s next at this creatively driven, innovative entertainment hybrid.

“I have been in the industry since the 1990’s and experienced its evolution in real time. I firmly believe Independent films are the backbone of a healthy industry and culture,” states Meistrich, CEO of Red Coral Universe. “I first experienced mass critical acclaim at the Oscars 30 years ago with Sling Blade (1996), the way entertainment was consumed then was entirely different.”

Meistrich, a serial entrepreneur and consummate creative, founded Red Coral Universe in 2019 as an Artist-First, free-to-watch AVOD (Advertisement-based Video on Demand) streaming platform.

Last night, the 98th Academy Awards, “Oscars”, streamed live on Hulu for the first time without needing a live TV subscription, alongside the traditional ABC broadcast. It was also available on YouTube TV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV.

“We are an independent entertainment platform that acquires curated content, and produces and distributes original content, just on a much smaller scale, but not dissimilar to the major platforms. Many of the major platforms are in the Awards race including the Oscars, like Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Paramount+, " states Meistrich. "Where we differ is they are all paid subscription-based - and we are not, and do not plan to be. Red Coral is free to watch with no sign in nor subscription.”

Today the Red Coral Universe platform has a global audience (76+ countries) and a catalog of over 10,000 hours of content – across a wide range of content categories such as Award-Winning Films (such as Sling Blade) Shorts, Documentaries, World Cinema, TV Series, Sports, Podcasts, and personalized collections from Artists and Brands.

In 2026, “One Battle After Another”, was a multi-award winner on Oscar Night and a major studio release. However, there is a long-standing history of honoring intimate, prestige Independent films. As a champion of entertainment projects powered by passion, Red Coral Universe is in the perfect position to continue to support Independent Artists and Filmmakers, where Meistrich got his start.

When reflecting on the future of Independent film, Meistrich states, “Filmmakers who are not constrained by a large corporate infrastructure or hierarchy are free to move the boundaries of the medium, at the end of the day it comes down to storytelling not the means of consumption. I personally define an Independent film as a film that is financed independently of a major studio or streaming platform. I think it is much harder than it used to be for an Independent film to get made and even more difficult to garner an Academy qualifying theatrical release.”

And as the Oscars reach beyond their 100th anniversary in 2029, they will move away from ABC to an exclusive streaming deal which will make the ceremony and related content accessible to a global audience for free, including behind-the-scenes coverage.

“The industry has been rapidly moving more to the episodic medium with the advent of the streamers (acquisition and production) competitive spending spree,” states Meistrich. “However, I do believe in The Academy and its voting members to find the true diamonds in the rough each year - its just becoming more of an arduous search.”



ABOUT LARRY MEISTRICH

Prior to founding Red Coral Universe in 2019, Meistrich has had a progressive battery of entrepreneurial entities, beginning with The Shooting Gallery, founded in 1993, and garnering Oscars (notably 1996 global phenomenon Sling Blade), Golden Globes, Emmy Awards, TONY Awards, Independent Spirit Awards (2000 Best Picture, You Can Count on Me) and Film Festival honors at Berlin, Cannes, Sundance and countless others. As an independent producer, Meistrich has orchestrated and financed more than 150 films and television episodes.

ABOUT RED CORAL UNIVERSE

Red Coral Universe is an Artist-first, free-to-use AVOD streaming platform offering a wide variety of unique, engaging, and exclusive content - over 10,000 hours and growing - with a transparent financial model and revenue share that greatly benefits the Artist.

- 150,000 unique users from 76 countries

- 2 million requests (4Q ‘25) for advertising equaling impressions

- 67% (two-thirds) of users view content to completion

Founded BY Artists FOR Artists to produce and distribute original content and features an extensive, eclectic catalogue of award-winning films (including shorts, documentaries, and world cinema), TV series, sports, curated channels, music, podcasts, and personalized collections from Artists and brands.

Red Coral Universe is available on iOS, Amazon Fire, Android, AppleTV+, Roku and Samsung - and at www.REDCORALUNIVERSE.COM

There is something for everyone on Red Coral Universe – Entertainment powered by passion, not algorithms.

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