Red Coral Universe Welcomes Award-Winning Independent Filmmaker and Journalist Jack Baxter to Global Streaming Platform

Award-Winning Journalist and Filmmaker Jack Baxter

A prolific character and riveting storyteller, New York based Baxter provides a one-of-a-kind, unique, authentic perspective

Of the many reasons I am thrilled to be on Red Coral is that its a free open source, no subscriptions, no barriers, and no censorship. Its real stuff that I feel is not accessible and it should be.” — Jack Baxter, Award-Winning Filmmaker.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To meet Jack Baxter is a very special privilege. He is a genuine New York character, one associated with the notion that “you can’t make this s**t up”, his presence is charged with raw grit and warm authenticity. His own story, and those he captures in his award-winning body of work, are nothing short of arresting – his creative expression is captivating.

His documentaries, "Brother Minister: The Assassination of Malcolm X", Blues by The Beach", and “The Last Sermon” each embody the raw, authentic essence of Baxter, while carefully unfolding the truths behind some of the most controversial events and issues in our collective history.

Earlier this year, Baxter was introduced to the team at Red Coral Universe, led by another prolific New Yorker, Award-Winning Producer, Larry Meistrich, by Hilarie Viener of Viener&Partners, who previously represented Baxter and now works with Red Coral Universe.

“Watching Jack’s films electrified me,” states Meistrich. “As a creative, writer, and producer, who also came up in New York, I was instantly drawn to his work and thought it would be a valuable addition to the Red Coral Universe.”

In February, Baxter’s films began streaming on the Red Coral Universe platform.

“My work fits here (Red Coral Universe). It sits amongst true creatives, independent artists, and unfiltered storytellers,” states Jack Baxter. “I work through the lens of journalism. I hunt for details, immerse myself in the subject matter holistically, to create work that is unbiased, reflective of what I have experienced.”

Later this Spring, Baxter is expecting to go back to the Middle East to create new content to share with the world, again, through his unique lens. His new work will express the next chapter of his previous documentaries about the cultural dynamics in an area that is the focus of so much global attention.

“One of the many reasons I am thrilled that I can put my work on Red Coral is that its free,” states Baxter. “It’s an open source, no subscriptions, no barriers, and no censorship. Its real stuff that I feel, more and more, is not accessible and it should be.”

On April 30, 2003, Jack Baxter was seriously wounded in a suicide bombing while making a documentary about a live music bar called Mike's Place in Tel Aviv, Israel. As a survivor, he took a healing journey back to Israel to try to gain understanding resulting in the award-winning documentary The Last Sermon (released in 2020).

“He’s brave,” states Meistrich. “His work is driven by his passion for telling not just a story, but his story, from his point of view, to share his uniquely lived experience with the world.”

The Red Coral Universe platform has a global audience (76+ countries) and a catalog of over 10,000 hours of content – across a wide range of content categories such as Award-winning Films, Shorts, Documentaries, World Cinema, TV Series, Sports, Podcasts, and personalized collections from Artists and Brands.

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ABOUT JACK BAXTER

Jack Baxter is a filmmaker, journalist, and survivor of a terrorist attack. He directed and produced the 1995 documentary "Brother Minister: The Assassination of Malcolm X." Mr. Baxter and his wife, Executive Producer Fran Strauss-Baxter, are the producers of the award-winning documentary, "Blues By The Beach" (2004). Jack is the co-author of the graphic novel, "Mike's Place: A True Story of Love, Blues, and Terror in Tel Aviv" (2015). Baxter's documentary "The Last Sermon" (2020) was awarded the Prix de l'Espoir at the 6th International Human Rights Film Festival in Tunis, Tunisia and Best Documentary Feature at the Queens World Film Festival.

On April 30, 2003, Jack Baxter was seriously wounded in a suicide bombing while making a documentary about a live music bar called Mike's Place in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ABOUT LARRY MEISTRICH

Prior to founding Red Coral Universe in 2019, Meistrich has led a progressive battery of entrepreneurial entities, beginning with The Shooting Gallery, founded in 1993, and garnered Oscars (notably the 1996 global phenomenon Sling Blade), Golden Globes, Emmy Awards, TONY Awards, Independent Spirit Awards (2000 Best Picture, You Can Count on Me) and Film Festival honors at Berlin, Cannes, Sundance and countless others. As an independent producer, Meistrich has orchestrated and financed more than 150 films and television episodes.

ABOUT RED CORAL UNIVERSE

Red Coral Universe is an Artist-first, free-to-use AVOD streaming platform offering a wide variety of unique, engaging, and exclusive content - over 10,000 hours and growing - with a transparent financial model and revenue share that greatly benefits the Artist.

- 150,000 unique users from 76 countries

- 2 million requests (4Q ‘25) for advertising equaling impressions

- 67% (two-thirds) of users view content to completion

Founded BY Artists FOR Artists to produce and distribute original content and features an extensive, eclectic catalogue of award-winning films (including shorts, documentaries, and world cinema), TV series, sports, curated channels, music, podcasts, and personalized collections from Artists and brands.

Red Coral Universe is available on iOS, Amazon Fire, Android, AppleTV+, Roku and Samsung and at www.REDCORALUNIVERSE.COM

There is something for everyone on Red Coral Universe – Entertainment powered by passion, not algorithms.

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