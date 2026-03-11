Red Coral Universe Supports Independent Filmmakers at 2nd Annual LATNBFF

The Los Angeles-based film festival takes place on Thursday, March 12 followed by limited run streaming on Red Coral Universe

We are a “for Artists, by Artists” platform founded to showcase creativity, storytelling, and inclusion. LATNBFF films are wildly successful within our audience, this is the kind of work we champion.” — Larry Meistrich, CEO, Red Coral Universe.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Trans and Non-Binary Film Festival launched in 2025 with an outstanding turnout garnering standing room only crowds and participation from award-winning filmmakers from around the globe.

In its second year, this now annual showcase of inclusive creativity aims to cultivate the intersection of community, accessibility, and celebration. What makes it unique is its format. It has a non-competitive lens other than the entry of what’s selected, with an emphasis on celebrating not only the work performed, but also visibility earned.

Red Coral Universe, an Artist-first, free-to-use AVOD streaming platform, and Big Lettuce Entertainment, an independent production and distribution company dedicated to empowering bold, diverse, Gen Z creatives, and a partner of Red Coral Universe, became involved with the accidental showcase-turned-festival in its inaugural year (2025), with Red Coral Universe offering their global streaming platform for the films screened – a rarity for Trans filmmakers and a difficult achievement to reach in the film industry at large.

“I founded Red Coral Universe to be a “for Artists, by Artists” platform to showcase creativity, storytelling, inclusion,” states Larry Meistrich, CEO, Red Coral Universe. “The films that LATNBFF has curated have been wildly successful within our audience, this is the kind of work we champion.”

This year, the festival is offering a direct line to Red Coral Universe and Big Lettuce Entertainment, now sponsors of the festival, for the selected and honorably mentioned films.

Also, for 2026, The LATNBFF instituted an open call on Film Freeway; 54 submissions came from all over the world, with 7 entries hailing from Brazil. The event continually stays on a sliding scale entry – no one turned away for lack of funds.

“Festivals like these are so important to building community and celebrating up and coming, and underrepresented filmmakers which is exactly what we at Big Lettuce Entertainment stand for,” states Jamen Meistrich, Founder, Big Lettuce Entertainment. “We could not be prouder to be partnered with such an amazing event.”

Honored guests HRH Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil of Rajpipla and Prince DeAndre of Hanumanteshwar, aka The Gay Royals, globally noted advocates for

human rights and Brand Ambassadors of Red Coral Universe are making a virtual appearance, endorsing the festival, helping uplift the community, and to support impactful, important storytelling.

The select films from the LATNBFF will be accessible for streaming via Red Coral Universe (available on TV, App, and the Web) following the festival on Friday, March 20th through Sunday, March 22nd, 2026.

To streaming the select films from LATNBFF or the over 10.,000 hours of unique, engaging, and exclusive content visit www.redcoraluniverse.com

