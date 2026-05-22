APFED and AGA Unite to Spotlight Eosinophilic Esophagitis

New Initiative Urges Earlier Recognition of a Frequently Missed Chronic Disease

BETHESDA, MD AND ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of the second annual World EoE Day, the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) and the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) are joining forces to raise awareness of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a chronic and often underdiagnosed disease. Together, APFED and AGA aim to help people better recognize the signs and symptoms of EoE and encourage earlier evaluation and care.EoE is a chronic, allergic inflammatory disease of the esophagus (the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach) that can make something as routine as eating feel difficult, and at times, unsafe. Many people experience symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, food getting stuck, and pain during meals, but they often misinterpret or dismiss these warning signs, which delays diagnosis. In children, the signs can be easier to miss. Kids might complain of stomach pain, exhibit vomiting, refuse meals, or struggle to gain weight.“Too many people are living with symptoms that disrupt their daily life because they don’t realize something more serious may be happening,” said Wendy Book, MD, President of APFED. “As both a physician and a parent of a child with EoE, I’ve seen firsthand how delayed diagnosis can take a toll on families. Raising awareness is critical so people understand that food shouldn’t hurt and feel empowered to seek answers and care sooner.”EoE affects an estimated one in 700 people in the United States and ranks among the fastest-growing digestive diseases. Yet patients often wait an average of four to six years for an accurate diagnosis. During that time, symptoms often worsen and can lead to problems such as narrowing of the esophagus, which makes swallowing more difficult, or to episodes in which food becomes stuck.“Clinicians are recognizing eosinophilic esophagitis more often than ever, but we still see a gap in public awareness,” said Byron Cryer, MD, AGAF, AGA Institute President. “On World EoE Day, AGA is proud to partner with APFED to increase understanding of this condition and help more people recognize the symptoms. Together, we can drive earlier diagnosis and improve long-term outcomes.”Recognize the Signs. Start the Conversation.In recognition of World EoE Day, APFED and AGA are encouraging individuals to:• Learn the signs of EoE, including difficulty swallowing, food getting stuck, pain when eating, vomiting, or food refusal in children.• Talk to your primary care provider if symptoms persist.• Access tools and resources to help guide conversations and find appropriate care.For more information about eosinophilic esophagitis and to access educational resources, visit apfed.org/eoeday About American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)Founded in 2001, the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that assists and supports patients and families affected by eosinophil-associated disorders by providing education, creating awareness, supporting research, and promoting advocacy. To learn more, visit apfed.org About the AGA InstituteThe American Gastroenterological Association is the trusted voice of the GI community. Founded in 1897, AGA represents members from around the globe who are involved in all aspects of the science, practice, and advancement of gastroenterology. The AGA Institute administers the practice, research, and educational programs of the organization. www.gastro.org AGA is on Instagram @AmerGastroAssn.Like AGA on Facebook @AmerGastroAssn.Follow us on X @AmerGastroAssn.Check out our videos on YouTube @AmerGastroAssn.Follow AGA on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/amergastroassn/Join Media contacts:American Gastroenterological Association:Annie Mehl, Communications and Media Relations Managermedia@gastro.org301-327-0013

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