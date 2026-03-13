Alejandro Hernandez III Introduces Administrative Oversight Protocol for High-Value Estate Administrations

Alejandro Hernandez Esq. Financial Advisor

Structured Framework Designed to Support Trustees, Executors, and Estate Counsel Managing Complex Real Asset Estates

MANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro Hernandez III, Founder and Principal of ARH Global Advisors LLC, today introduced a structured Administrative Oversight Protocol designed to assist trustees, executors, and estate counsel administering high-value estates containing significant real estate and complex asset structures.As estate administrations increasingly involve concentrated real estate portfolios, closely held operating entities, and multi-jurisdictional assets, fiduciaries face growing pressure to ensure transparency, documentation discipline, and strategic coordination throughout the administrative process. The Administrative Oversight Protocol developed by ARH Global Advisors provides an independent framework to strengthen fiduciary execution and protect estate value.“High-value estates require disciplined administration and structured oversight,” Hernandez stated. “When estates include substantial real property or multi-entity ownership structures, fiduciaries benefit from a coordinated strategy that preserves asset value while maintaining compliance with fiduciary responsibilities.”A Structured Approach to Estate AdministrationThe Administrative Oversight Protocol focuses on supporting fiduciaries and estate counsel in matters involving:Strategic oversight of estate-held real propertyCoordination of valuation, market strategy, and disposition planningDocumentation discipline and administrative transparencyRisk mitigation for trustees, executors, and fiduciariesAlignment of real estate management with estate administration objectivesThis framework is particularly relevant for estates with substantial property holdings in Manhattan and other major wealth centers, where real estate frequently represents a dominant portion of estate value.Supporting Estate Counsel and FiduciariesARH Global Advisors operates as a complementary advisory partner to a family’s established professional team, collaborating with:Trust and estate attorneysEstate litigatorsCourt-appointed fiduciariesPrivate trustees and family officesThe firm’s approach reinforces structured execution without infringing upon legal or tax advisory authority.“Estate administration is ultimately about stewardship,” Hernandez added. “Our objective is to provide structured oversight that strengthens fiduciary process, preserves asset value, and supports the professionals responsible for guiding complex estates through administration.”About ARH Global Advisors LLCARH Global Advisors LLC is a fiduciary and private-client advisory firm serving ultra-high-net-worth families, trustees, and estate counsel across New York, California, and Texas. The firm specializes in real estate-heavy asset structures, cross-jurisdictional estate strategy, and capital preservation in complex estate and trust administrations.Media Contact:ARH Global Advisors LLC12 E. 49th St.New York, NY 10017646-290-7380

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