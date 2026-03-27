Alejandro Hernandez III Launches Fiduciary-Driven Real Estate and Advisory Practice

Alejandro Hernandez III JD Fiduciary Wealth Advisor

Former Attorney Brings Compliance-Focused, Fiduciary-Driven Approach to Real Estate Advisory

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro Hernandez III , a former attorney with a diverse legal background spanning real estate, probate, and complex civil matters, today announced the expansion of his professional focus into ethical real estate and advisory services through ARH Real Estate Group LLC.Drawing on years of legal experience representing clients in high-stakes transactions and fiduciary roles, Hernandez is positioning his real estate practice around a core commitment to compliance, transparency, and fiduciary integrity. His transition reflects a growing demand for real estate professionals who can navigate complex regulatory frameworks while prioritizing client trust and accountability.“Real estate transactions—particularly those involving estates, probate, and high-value assets—require more than transactional expertise,” said Hernandez. “They require a fiduciary mindset, strong compliance awareness, and a commitment to acting in the best interests of clients at all times.”Through ARH Real Estate Group, Hernandez focuses on advising clients in probate and trust-related real estate matters, distressed and illiquid assets, and high-value residential transactions. His approach integrates legal insight with strategic real estate advisory services, helping executors, trustees, heirs, and property owners make informed decisions in complex and often sensitive circumstances.The firm’s expanded mission emphasizes:Fiduciary responsibility in all client engagementsCompliance-driven advisory services aligned with evolving regulationsTransparency and ethical standards in complex transactionsSpecialized guidance for probate, estate, and trust-related real estateHernandez’s background as a practicing attorney uniquely positions him to bridge the gap between legal considerations and real estate execution, offering clients a higher level of diligence, risk assessment, and strategic guidance.Licensing and Brokerage DisclosureAlejandro Hernandez is a licensed real estate broker in the State of New York (License No. 10301223455), affiliated with Keller Williams NYC, 360 Madison Ave, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017, and a licensed real estate salesperson in the State of California (DRE License No. 02153277), affiliated with Balboa Real Estate, 5256 S. Mission Rd., Suite 905, Bonsall, CA 92003.All real estate services in New York are conducted through Keller Williams NYC. All real estate services in California are conducted through Balboa Real Estate.Keller Williams NYC is independently owned and operated.Balboa Real Estate is independently owned and operated.This expansion aligns with Hernandez’s continued focus on compliance and ethics within the real estate industry, including his pursuit of advanced certifications in compliance and advisory services.ARH Real Estate Group LLC operates in California, with affiliated advisory services in New York through ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, serving clients nationwide.About Alejandro Hernandez IIIAlejandro Hernandez is a real estate advisor and former attorney with experience in real estate, probate, business, and civil litigation. He is the founder of ARH Real Estate Group LLC and ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, providing compliance-focused advisory services for complex real estate transactions across the United States.Media Contact:Alejandro HernandezARH Real Estate Group LLCWebsite: www.arhrealestategroup.com

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