Alejandro Hernandez III JD Fiduciary Wealth Advisor

Why Executors and Trustees Need Specialized Advisors for Illiquid Estate Assets

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executors and trustees responsible for administering modern estates are increasingly encountering a complex challenge: managing illiquid assets such as real estate , closely held businesses, and private investments that cannot be easily converted to cash.While traditional estate administration often focuses on legal compliance and tax filings, fiduciaries today must also navigate valuation issues, liquidity pressures, and strategic decisions about whether assets should be sold, refinanced, or held for long-term value.Illiquid assets frequently represent the largest portion of an estate’s total value. Residential and commercial real estate, family businesses, development projects, and private partnerships can create substantial administrative complications when estates must satisfy taxes, debts, or distributions to beneficiaries.“When estates contain significant illiquid assets, the fiduciary ’s job becomes far more complex than simply distributing property,” said Alejandro Hernandez, J.D., founder of ARH Global Advisors LLC. “Executors and trustees must make strategic decisions that affect valuation, timing, taxation, and family dynamics.”Executors who lack specialized advisory support may face difficult questions such as:• Whether selling real estate quickly will sacrifice long-term value• How to manage estate liquidity when taxes or debts come due• Whether refinancing, leasing, or restructuring assets may preserve value• How to document that fiduciary decisions meet legal standards of prudenceReal estate often presents particular challenges during estate administration. Properties may require repairs, tenant management, market analysis, and timing decisions regarding sale or disposition. In some cases, fiduciaries must determine whether assets should remain within family ownership structures or be liquidated to simplify distributions.Advisors who understand both real estate markets and fiduciary responsibilities can help executors and trustees evaluate these decisions while documenting the analytical process used to support them.“Fiduciaries are expected to act prudently and in the best interests of beneficiaries,” Hernandez noted. “Specialized advisory support can help trustees and executors make informed decisions and demonstrate that they fulfilled their fiduciary duties.”ARH Global Advisors works with estate attorneys, trustees, family offices, and fiduciaries to analyze illiquid estate assets, particularly real estate holdings that require strategic evaluation during administration.As wealth continues to concentrate in direct real estate ownership and private investments, professionals expect the need for specialized fiduciary advisory services to grow significantly in the coming years.About ARH Global Advisors LLCARH Global Advisors LLC provides independent advisory services focused on real estate–heavy estates, fiduciary asset oversight, and strategic advisory for trustees, family offices, and estate professionals managing complex asset portfolios. The firm integrates real estate expertise with estate administration insight to help fiduciaries navigate illiquid asset challenges.

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