KATHLEEN CAMERON SELECTED FOR TOP GLOBAL ICON AWARD BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Kathleen Cameron at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kathleen Cameron, Entrepreneur, Role Model, Best-Selling Author, World-Renowned Manifestation Coach, Speaker, and Founder of Diamond Academy Coaching Inc., has been selected for the Global Icon Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the entrepreneurial and coaching industries.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, the Global Icon Award is one of IAOTP’s most distinguished recognitions. This prestigious accolade is presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership within their industries on both a national and global scale. The award recognizes those who have made significant contributions to advancing knowledge, improving services within their respective fields, and inspiring positive change within their communities.Ms. Cameron has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact as an author, coach, and speaker through her professional achievements and community influence. She is being recognized for her more than two decades of experience as a successful entrepreneur and transformational leader. Kathleen Cameron will receive this prestigious recognition at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala , held this December at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.Kathleen brings over twenty years of experience that have firmly established her as a respected and accomplished leader in her field. Renowned globally for her expertise, she is celebrated for her transformative coaching, visionary leadership, and consistent ability to help others achieve extraordinary results.Kathleen Cameron is a mother, CEO, and manifestation mentor who helps people build wealth from the inside out. She is an eight-figure entrepreneur, international bestselling author, and creator of transformational programs including Millionaire, The Modern Mentor, and House of Manifestation, all designed to help individuals embody wealth, health, and purpose.She founded Diamond Academy Coaching Inc. in January 2020 and grew the company to more than $50 million in revenue by 2026.However, the numbers are not what Kathleen values most.What truly matters are the lives transformed. Through her teachings, hundreds of individuals have not only learned the principles of manifestation but have embodied them. Many have rebuilt their self-worth, healed their relationship with money, and stepped into the highest version of themselves—creating abundance, purpose, and financial success in their lives.Many of her clients have gone on to become millionaires—not by chance, but by fully embodying the mindset and identity that makes success inevitable.Today, Kathleen is widely known as KCB, and her work has evolved into a global movement focused on helping people remember who they truly are and create a life that aligns with their highest potential.Before embarking on her entrepreneurial journey, Kathleen earned two undergraduate degrees from the University of Windsor and a Master’s Degree in Nursing Leadership from the University of Toronto.Throughout her illustrious career, Kathleen Cameron has received numerous awards, accolades, and international recognition for her achievements. In 2023, she was honored by the International Association of Top Professionals with two prestigious awards: Top Chief Wealth Creator of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year. That same year, she was featured on the iconic Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, a testament to her global influence.In 2024, Kathleen graced the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was recognized as Top Business Innovator of the Year by IAOTP. In 2025, she received the Female Visionary of the Year Award. This year, she will receive her newest honor—the prestigious Global Icon Award—at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.Reflecting on her journey, Kathleen attributes her success to perseverance, a strong work ethic, and the mentors who supported her along the way. When she is not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Looking ahead, she remains committed to inspiring and empowering others to pursue their dreams and create meaningful impact in the world.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a prestigious international boutique networking organization that hand-selects the world's most accomplished professionals from a wide range of industries. These top professionals are given the opportunity to collaborate, share ideas, serve as keynote speakers, and influence others within their fields.Membership with IAOTP is exclusive and by invitation only. Individuals must either be personally selected by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member following a brief interview process.IAOTP’s experts have recognized thousands of outstanding professionals worldwide, helping elevate their credibility, visibility, and brand influence. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind organization that connects the best of the best and creates a powerful platform where top professionals come together to collaborate, inspire, and lead.For more information on IAOTP, please visit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.