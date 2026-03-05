GPRS Rolls Out Augmented Reality in SiteMap 3.0

My Dig Board inside SiteMap allows construction and facilities crews access to the most up-to-date information prior to excavation. All GPRS-captured, 99.8% accurate subsurface utility data and maps can be instantly viewed via the SiteMap Mobile App as part of the SiteMap 3.0 update.

My Dig Board, Mobile Augmented Reality & Geolocated Work Order References Continue SiteMap’s Cutting-Edge Evolution

This upgrade was built directly from feedback from the largest contractors and facility owners in the country… We moved quickly to deliver exactly what they were asking for.” — Jason Schaff CSO, GPRS

MAUMEE, OH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GPRS has announced a major update to its GIS infrastructure visualization platform , that includes a real-time augmented reality feature, among others.The Maumee, Ohio-based firm is the construction industry’s leading structural and subsurface visualization company and has dubbed the update “SiteMap 3.0,” because it brings the future of existing conditions documentation and reporting into the now.Several updates have been made since the Sitemap 2.0 update, which include:•SiteMap Mobile Augmented Reality feature•My Dig Board digital excavation collaboration tool•Customer Self-Scheduling to order GPRS services from the SiteMap application•Line and feature naming customizations•SiteMap Sewer Layer•SiteMap Reality Capture Layer•Biometric LoginThe augmented reality feature is a particular favorite among construction and facility professionals because it provides instant clarity for all subsurface utilities on any site GPRS has scanned. And My Dig Board delivers instant digital record-keeping, scheduling, and excavation collaboration for active job sites. SiteMap’s cloud-basted structure means that that the new updates, just like all site information, are available from anywhere, 24/7, to GPRS customers.Dustin Snavely, Vice President of National Sales for GPRS, said of the changes, “This next evolution of Sitemap is so exciting because it gets needed information in the hands of the person that needs it at the time they need it. With augmented reality and My Dig board, it’s easier and more effective to see and share your above and below-ground infrastructure.”And GPRS Chief Strategy Officer and SiteMap Executive, Jason Schaff, shared how input from customers and SiteMap users play an important role in the platform’s ongoing evolution. “This upgrade is especially meaningful to me because it was built directly from feedback from the largest contractors and facility owners in the country. We listened carefully and moved quickly to deliver exactly what they were asking for.”“Construction is inherently dangerous, and no contractor or facility manager should increase risk by working from inaccurate plans. With GPRS providing 99.8% accurate infrastructure data and SiteMap delivering it through a modern software platform, we are helping our clients build and operate more safely,” Schaff continued.The new features join a robust list of developmental milestones for SiteMap since its launch in 2023. Previous updates have included cutting-edge developments for construction and facility professionals like the SiteMap Sewer Layer, that allows customers to view the location, depth, flow direction, pipe material, and full PACP-coded NASSCO defect report, including video, within Sitemap. Similarly, the Reality Capture Layer allows customers to view their CAD deliverables, 3D point clouds, virtual tours, and Revit BIM models inside the application. Recent updates have also included a new security feature – biometric login.The SiteMap 3.0 release is expected to be the last major “versioned” update of the platform. Future feature additions and advancements will continue and will be rolled out individually to speed their implementation. Updates throughout the rest of 2026 are expected to include the highly anticipated “My Buildings” feature, which allows facility and project managers to label, tag, and geolocate documentation by structure, advanced security measures, additions to My Dig Board, and the introduction of an AI component that provides sewer line repair suggestions and cost estimates.

