Concrete Sawing & Drilling Safety Week Returns Jan. 26-30, 2026

MAUMEE, OH, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GPRS is bringing its complimentary Concrete Sawing & Drilling Safety Week (CSDSW) presentations to construction sites and offices across the U.S. for their eighth year. This year’s events are from January 26-30 and you can register at https://www.gp-radar.com/safety/concrete-safety-week to bring a concrete safety expert to your site.Since 2018, GPRS’ concrete safety experts have visited construction teams across the nation to talk about the best practices for how to stay safe while cutting concrete. Its safety experts have decades of experience and have educated over 50,000 construction workers during their CSDSW safety presentations so far.One major focus of this year’s CSDSW presentation is avoiding dangerous subsurface reinforcements like post tension cables, rebar, and electrical conduit.Each year, over 28,000 construction workers are injured when working with concrete and striking these obstructions can cause severe injuries or even death.“One incident, one injury, one death is too many,” said GPRS Vice President of Market Sales Dave Mulcahey. “That is why, in 2018, GPRS became the lead sponsor of Concrete Sawing & Drilling Safety Week. Because nothing is more important that making sure your team gets home safely at the end of each day.”Some of the other topics of discussion include common risks & hazards like pinch points and kickbacks, how to mitigate those risks, and how to know what is inside the slab before you cut.The dangers of silica dust, also known as respirable crystalline silica (RSC) exposure, are also covered during these presentations. Exposure to silica dust affects more than two million workers annually, and can lead to silicosis, an incurable respiratory disease that kills over 5,000 people annually.Attendees will be encouraged to put together personalized safety plans to keep themselves and their teams safe when cutting, coring, or drilling into concrete.About GPRS: GPRS is the nation’s largest company dedicated to Visualizing the Built Worldfor clients throughout the United States. Founded by Matt Aston in 2001 with a single ground penetrating radar unit, GPRS has grown to encompass every area of construction safety and facility management across virtually every industry with an elite team of expert Project Managers in every major U.S. market who deliver solutions to help you plan, build, and manage better.

