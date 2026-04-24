GPRS’ Jamie Althauser Wins Inaugural Proceq Concrete Scanning Contest

Jamie Althauser won the concrete scanning competition because his scan results were the most accurate and completed in the least amount of time. A subsurface utility scanning competition was also held at the event. Reid Davis of Concrete GPR LLC joined Jamie Althauser as the two big winners at the event. Althauser used a scanning process that he has refined for years to help him perform the scans quickly and accurately.

Althauser Utilized His Years of Field Work & Training the GPRS Field Team to Take Home the Win

What makes us unique is the way we deliberately give the information that the client needs and is valuable to them – no more and no less.” — Jamie Althauser, Chief Services Officer, GPRS

MAUMEE, OH, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Proceq Day North America 2026, GPRS Chief Services Officer Jamie Althauser beat 20 competitors to win the concrete scanning competition.With nearly two decades of experience in concrete scanning and utility locating, Althauser was invited to the Jacksonville, Florida event as a guest panelist by Proceq VP of Sales Chris Moody. Moody encouraged him to also compete in the concrete scanning portion of the GPR Tagging Competition. “The intention really was to get Jamie to come down and sit on the round table, and then I said, ‘Hey, if you're going to be here, do you want to be in the competition?’ Of course, he said yes.”As a leading provider of ground penetrating radar hardware, Proceq wanted to celebrate their clients by hosting their first Proceq Day event on April 9-10 in Jacksonville, Florida.After a few hours of lively discussion among Althauser, his fellow panelists, and the audience, the event shifted to the GPR Tagging Competitions.There were two categories for the event: concrete and utilities. The concrete scanning portion involved scanning a concrete block often used for training at the Proceq corporate office using the Proceq GP 8800. Whoever could identify and accurately mark all the slab reinforcements and defects within the 15-minute time limit would win the competition.Even though Althauser has been out of the field for over a decade, he oversees and participates in training new GPRS Project Managers, teaching them how to locate subsurface concrete reinforcements and underground utilities with 99.8% accuracy. He put his words into action during this competition and trusted the practices he preaches every day.“So, I mark out the last thing and there's 30 seconds left. I stood up and I'm looking at my work and I'm thinking, I should double check. I should make sure I didn't miss anything. I'm debating in my head and my mind's racing. And then, I just had to decide -- nope, I’ve got to trust my work. I threw my marker down and said ‘done’.”Althauser and every GPRS Project Manager are certified in Subsurface Investigation Methodology (SIM), which requires 320 hours of in-field training and 80 hours in a classroom setting to ensure they are masters of their craft. Both his training and experience helped him stand above the competition.Out of the 20 participants, he was one of only two that found all the embedded features within the 15-minute time limit. Since he finished 20 seconds faster than the other finisher, Althauser was declared the winner.He couldn’t help but reminisce on his time in the field and how much he loves the craft of concrete scanning and utility locating. “I loved being in the field, solving puzzles, and solving real problems for clients. It’s a very rewarding job.”After a successful inaugural event, Proceq’s Moody is excited to make it an annual gathering and mentioned that Althauser shared the same sentiment. “Jamie has set the bar now as the champion. And he told me before he left, ‘I'll be back to defend my title.’ I could also see how excited he was to win… It meant a lot to him, and it meant a lot to us too.”Plans are already set in motion for Proceq Day North America 2027, where Moody hopes more construction and facilities professionals will join them to expand their knowledge, and perhaps challenge Althauser for his title.About GPRS: GPRS (Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC) is the nation’s largest company dedicated to Visualizing the Built Worldfor clients throughout the United States. Over its 25 years in business, GPRS has grown to encompass every area of construction safety and facility management across virtually every industry with an elite team of expert Project Managers in every major U.S. market. Their 99.8% accurate utility maps, structural and below-ground data, and CADD and BIM visualizations are delivered via their proprietary infrastructure management GIS platform, SiteMap (patent pending). SiteMap’s latest updates include a mobile augmented reality feature that shows construction and facilities teams the live locations of their subsurface utilities, and “My Dig Board,” which can transmit excavation and site plan changes instantly.

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