School Board Member Rejects Partisanship, Registers Libertarian

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Perry learned to cherish the ideas of liberty and limited government growing up in New Hampshire. He found many people with similar views in the Republican Party when he ran for a seat on the school board in New Hanover County, NC.But he soon found himself in conflict with the majority on the school board. For example, when some members wanted him to vote for a pilot program exposing students to AI, he voted against the program in an attempt to protect student privacy. When members representing both parties fight over books and curriculum, Perry tries to shift the conversation to defending students' rights of free expression."Unfortunately, the Republican Party has changed dramatically," said Perry. "While most rank-and-file registered Republicans are good people, the party establishment seems only interested in accumulating wealth and power."Perry goes on to explain why he thinks this way: "Ideally, I wish there were no political parties. I absolutely agree with the sentiments expressed by George Washington in his 1796 Farewell Address."Washington said the parties are tools for 'cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men' to usurp the power of the people."Why Libertarian?Perry says: "... the Republican and Democratic parties have erected barriers to unaffiliated candidates getting on the ballot. In North Carolina, the Libertarian Party is the biggest alternative party for independent minded candidates."For this reason, I am now announcing that earlier today I changed my voter registration to reflect that I am now affiliated with the Libertarian Party."Perry notes that one issue he has had with the Libertarian Party is on the abortion issue.Some Libertarians believe that the principle of bodily autonomy means women have the absolute right to make all decisions about their own bodies. Others believe that the non-aggression principle requires women, after conception, do no harm to the person growing inside them.Recognizing that people of good conscience disagree on this issue, the Libertarian Party removed any position on abortion from the party platform.Perry, who prefers the Republican Party Platform's position on this issue, says that "This plank has now been removed from the Libertarian Party Platform, and [as a Libertarian] I am free now to promote my pro-life position."Perry says that in addition to values like bodily autonomy and the non-aggression principle, he supports libertarian positions on civil liberties, property rights, and a limited essential role for government.Perry offers his supporters thanks.He promises his constituents that he will stay true to the principles he ran on in his school board election."I want to thank all the rank-and-file and grassroots Republicans that helped me get elected to the School Board in 2024. You guys are patriots, and I wouldn’t be here without you!"My problem is with the GOP leadership and not with you. You can be assured that I will continue to serve the school board in the manner in which I promised I would."I am a Constitutional Conservative at heart, who will continue to stand up for the rights of parents and students and do what I can to provide all our students with the best education possible. Thank You!"Learn more about David Perry and his fight to improve education in New Hanover County North Carolina here: https://perryforeducation.com/ For more information about the Libertarian Party in North Carolina, you can go to https://www.lpnc.org/ . Connect with the local party at https://CapeFearLP.org , where you can learn about their upcoming events including community service activities, meetups, and candidates for local political offices.

