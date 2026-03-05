2026 NJ Top Docs Honors Hunterdon Hematology Oncology Team

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved five physicians at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology for 2026.

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved five physicians at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology for 2026 based on merit. This esteemed group of board-certified specialists includes Drs. Megha Shah, Myron Bednar, Waqas Rehman, Swee Ngeow, and Kenneth B. Blankstein, each recognized for their outstanding contributions to patient care.After 35 years of dedicated service to patients and the Hunterdon community, Dr. Kenneth B. Blankstein recently retired from Hunterdon Hematology Oncology. The practice proudly recognizes his lasting contributions to compassionate cancer care and his legacy of clinical excellence that helped shape the standard of oncology care in the region.In Flemington, New Jersey, Hunterdon Hematology Oncology has become a trusted destination for comprehensive, patient-centered cancer care. Conveniently located alongside the Hunterdon Regional Cancer Center, the practice brings together physician offices, advanced infusion services, and supportive resources in one coordinated setting—streamlining care when it matters most.The team is committed to delivering leading-edge treatments while preserving the human connection at the heart of medicine. Their state-of-the-art infusion center offers chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapies, and specialized non-oncology infusions in a comfortable, thoughtfully designed space that prioritizes patient well-being.Care at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology extends far beyond clinical treatment. Dedicated social workers provide counseling, emotional support, and guidance to community resources, ensuring patients and families feel supported at every stage of the journey. This whole-person approach reflects the practice’s belief that cancer care must address both physical and emotional needs.Led by nationally trained physicians with advanced fellowships in hematology and oncology, the team remains actively engaged in clinical research and emerging therapies. Their participation in innovative clinical trials offers patients access to promising new options while contributing to the future of cancer treatment.“We are incredibly proud to see our physicians recognized once again as NJ Top Docs for 2026,” said the Executive Director of Hunterdon Hematology Oncology. “This honor reflects their unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional, compassionate cancer care and their commitment to bringing the most advanced treatments and clinical expertise to our patients.”At Hunterdon Hematology Oncology, expertise and compassion work hand in hand—creating a place where advanced medicine meets genuine support.For more information about these distinguished providers, visit their profiles on the NJ Top Docs website.Megha Shah, MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-megha-shah/ Myron Bednar, MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drmyronbednar/ Swee Ngeow, MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drsweengeow/ Waqas Rehman, MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-waqas-rehman/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

