Dr. Paul M. Parker Named 2026 NJ Top Doc for Excellence in Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Paul M. Parker based on merit for 2026.

For me, it’s about combining the human element with my artistic talent.” — Dr. Parker

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs is proud to recognize Dr. Paul M. Parker, a board-certified plastic surgeon, for 2026—honoring a career defined not only by surgical excellence, but by the trust he has built with patients over more than three decades.With over 35 years of experience and more than 35,000 procedures performed, Dr. Parker has earned a reputation for delivering results that look natural, balanced, and never overdone. Patients from across the region travel to his Paramus practice not just for his skill, but for the confidence and reassurance they feel throughout the entire process.At the core of Dr. Parker’s approach is a strong belief that great outcomes begin long before surgery. He is known for taking the time to educate patients thoroughly, walking them through every option and setting clear, realistic expectations. His calm, thoughtful demeanor helps patients feel comfortable asking questions and making decisions that are right for them."For me, it’s about combining the human element with my artistic talent. I love the technical challenge of plastic surgery, but the real reward is using my skills to help people feel like the best version of themselves. My mind, eyes and hands are the tools I use to help deliver the ultimate goal of a patient's happiness," says Dr. Parker.Dr. Parker has particular expertise in rhinoplasty and is a member of the highly selective Rhinoplasty Society, an international organization of leading specialists in nasal surgery. Across all procedures, he is especially recognized for his meticulous attention to detail, carefully planning incision placement and using advanced techniques to minimize visible scarring. Whether performing breast surgery, facial procedures, or body contouring, his goal is always the same: refined, natural-looking results with patient safety at the forefront.Dr. Parker received his medical degree from George Washington University and completed both his general surgery and plastic surgery training at NYU Medical Center, followed by additional specialized training in cosmetic surgery and microsurgery. He is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is an active member of numerous prestigious professional organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society.Beyond the operating room, Dr. Parker is deeply committed to education and patient advocacy. He frequently lectures on plastic surgery topics, has contributed to patient resources including his book on post-pregnancy body changes and co-founded Image Reborn, a breast reconstruction support group. His dedication to supporting breast cancer patients earned him recognition as a “Local Hero” by the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.Known for combining technical precision with genuine compassion, Dr. Parker continues to provide an elevated, patient-centered experience from consultation through recovery. NJ Top Docs proudly recognizes his ongoing commitment to helping patients look and feel their best with confidence.To learn more about NJ Top Doc, Dr. Parker please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/parker-center-for-plastic-surgery/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

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