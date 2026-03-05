Tyson & Mendes Welcomes Robert Good as Partner in Los Angeles

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

National insurance defense trial firm welcomes new Partner in its Los Angeles office.

His experience strengthens our Los Angeles trial bench and reinforces our commitment to protect our clients from Nuclear Verdicts®” — Robert Tyson, Founding Partner

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National insurance defense trial law firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today Robert Good has joined the firm as a Partner in its Los Angeles office. With extensive trial experience in state and federal court, Good’s practice areas include general liability, product liability, commercial vehicle liability, premises liability, toxic torts, and breach of contract.

Good brings an impressive depth of expertise to the firm, having served as a Partner at another national defense firm where he garnered first chair trial experience. Licensed in multiple states, Good is equipped to handle matters in California, Ohio and Illinois. He is admitted to practice in U.S. District Courts in California, Ohio, Illinois, and Michigan, as well as in the U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeal for the Seventh and Ninth Circuits.

“Robert is a seasoned trial lawyer who understands how to evaluate risk early and position cases for successful outcomes,” said Founding Partner Robert Tyson. “His experience strengthens our Los Angeles trial bench and reinforces our commitment to protect our clients from Nuclear Verdicts®.”

“The firm’s focus on preparation and measurable trial strategy aligns with how I practice law,” said Robert Good. “I am eager to collaborate with this team and continuing to offer a strong defense in the jurisdictions that matter most.”

For more information and to view career opportunities, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 21 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, awarded the 2023 Liberty Mutual Insurance External Law Firm Partner of the Year Award, awarded the No. 1 “Ceiling Smasher” in Law360’s 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership, and shortlisted for Financial Times’ 2022 Innovative Lawyers North America Award. The firm has also developed a spinoff consulting firm, Apex Defense Consulting, aimed at equipping carriers and counsel with the education, collaboration, and expertise needed to stop Nuclear Verdicts® and slow social inflation.

For more information, visit www.tysonmendes.com and www.apexdefenseconsulting.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.