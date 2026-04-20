Tyson & Mendes Partner Robert O’Malley Inducted into American Board of Trial Advocates

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

Ft. Lauderdale Partner Robert O’Malley, joins the ranks of several other Tyson & Mendes attorneys as a member of the prestigious, invite only ABOTA.

ABOTA membership is a meaningful recognition of a trial lawyer’s skill, credibility, and commitment to the profession.” — Founding Partner, Robert F. Tyson, Jr.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National insurance defense trial firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today that Robert O’Malley, Fort Lauderdale Branch Office Managing Partner, has been admitted as a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), a prestigious, invitation-only organization recognizing excellence in trial advocacy. O’Malley joins the ranks of several other Tyson & Mendes attorneys who have achieved this distinction.

ABOTA is a national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges dedicated to excellence in civil jury trial. Membership is extended by invitation only to attorneys who have demonstrated significant trial experience, professionalism, integrity, and commitment to upholding the highest standards of the legal profession.

Mr. O’Malley’s induction reflects his extensive courtroom experience and proven track record defending clients in high-exposure matters. A prolific trial lawyer with a winning record, O’Malley advances Tyson & Mendes’ mission of protecting clients from Nuclear Verdicts® through disciplined trial strategy and the firm’s proven method, The Apex.

“ABOTA membership is a meaningful recognition of a trial lawyer’s skill, credibility, and commitment to the profession,” said Founding Partner Robert F. Tyson, Jr. “Rob exemplifies the skill and strategy in the courtroom that our clients have come to expect. His induction reinforces the strength of our trial team nationwide.”

O’Malley added, “I am honored and grateful to have been selected to join ABOTA, and the sheer number of fellow ABOTA members at Tyson & Mendes speaks for itself. I am deeply gratified by our dedication to pursue justice for all, including through trial.”

Mr. O’Malley joins a distinguished group of Tyson & Mendes trial attorneys who are also members of ABOTA, including:

• Southeast Regional Managing Partner, Holly Howanitz (who also serves as the ABOTA Jacksonville Chapter President)

• Fresno Branch Office Managing Partner, David J. Frankenberger

• Los Angeles Senior Counsel, Matthew S. Gibbs

• San Antonio Partner, Stephen C. Haynes

• Orange County, San Diego, and Los Angeles Partner, Margaret M. Holm

• Fresno Partner, Michael E. Lehman

• Orange County Partner, Edward R. Leonard

• Boston Branch Office Managing Partner, Steven M. O’Brien

• San Francisco Bay Area Branch Office Managing Partner, James E. Sell

Through its selective membership and focus on trial excellence, ABOTA plays a critical role in promoting civility, integrity, and professionalism within the legal community while advocating for the preservation of the jury trial system.

Now serving 22 states nationwide with 28 offices, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest growing civil defense firms in the U.S. The firm is proud to offer one of the clearest paths to partnership of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S., and it invests more in educating and training its attorneys than any other insurance defense firm.

For more information and to view career opportunities, visit tysonmendes.com.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 21 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, awarded the 2023 Liberty Mutual Insurance External Law Firm Partner of the Year Award, awarded the No. 1 “Ceiling Smasher” in Law360’s 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership, and shortlisted for Financial Times’ 2022 Innovative Lawyers North America Award. The firm has also developed a spinoff consulting firm, Apex Defense Consulting, aimed at equipping carriers and counsel with the education, collaboration, and expertise needed to stop Nuclear Verdicts® and slow social inflation.

For more information, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Apex Defense Consulting

Apex Defense Consulting is a specialized insurance defense consulting firm, offering educational, community, and consulting services via a slate of experienced trial lawyers and Nuclear Verdict® experts. Founded in 2025, Apex Defense Consulting is the first of its kind within the insurance defense industry and is poised to revolutionize the industry with The Apex, the first and only data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®.

For more information, visit www.apexdefenseconsulting.com.

For press inquiries, contact:

Debbie Caldwell

Plat4orm PR

debbie@plat4form.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.