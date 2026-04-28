Tyson & Mendes Named Among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms 2026

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

Tyson & Mendes, LLP has been named one of the Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms 2026 by U.S. News & World Report for the third year in a row.

We focus on creating an environment where work-life integration can thrive, and every employee is supported, challenged and provided opportunities for growth.” — Cayce Lynch, National Managing Partner

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National insurance defense trial firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today it has been named one of the Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms 2026 by U.S. News & World Report for the third year in a row. This recognition showcases Tyson & Mendes’ ongoing commitment to fostering employee well-being and job satisfaction.

U.S. News editors conduct comprehensive, data-driven evaluations in collaboration with a panel of experts. Firms are assessed across six key factors central to the employee experience: quality of pay and benefits, work-life integration and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

“This recognition reflects the intentional culture we continue building at across the firm,” said Cayce Lynch, National Managing Partner. “We focus on creating an environment where work-life integration can thrive, and every employee is supported, challenged and provided opportunities for growth.”

Now serving 22 states nationwide with 28 offices, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest growing civil defense firms in the U.S. “We are proud to offer one of the clearest paths to partnership of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. As part of this growth, we remain committed to providing more education and training than any other insurance defense firm,” added Lynch.

Tyson & Mendes nurtures a workforce with diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences. This longstanding commitment has spawned several initiatives firmwide, including its Diversity & Inclusion Committee, Women’s Initiative, Young Professionals Group and Parent Mentor Program – all offering mentorship, business development and collaboration opportunities. In addition to the U.S. News & World Report’s recognition, the firm has previously been named the No. 1 “Ceiling Smasher” in Law360’s Glass Ceiling Report for its high percentage of female equity partners; received the Liberty Mutual Insurance Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award; and was recognized by Law360 as one of the best law firms for minority and female attorneys.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 21 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, awarded the 2023 Liberty Mutual Insurance External Law Firm Partner of the Year Award, awarded the No. 1 “Ceiling Smasher” in Law360’s 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership, and shortlisted for Financial Times’ 2022 Innovative Lawyers North America Award. The firm has also developed a spinoff consulting firm, Apex Defense Consulting, aimed at equipping carriers and counsel with the education, collaboration, and expertise needed to stop Nuclear Verdicts® and slow social inflation.

For more information about the firm and career opportunities, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Apex Defense Consulting

Apex Defense Consulting is a specialized insurance defense consulting firm, offering educational, community, and consulting services via a slate of experienced trial lawyers and Nuclear Verdict® experts. Founded in 2025, Apex Defense Consulting is the first of its kind within the insurance defense industry and is poised to revolutionize the industry with The Apex, the first and only data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®.

For more information, visit www.apexdefenseconsulting.com.

For press inquiries, contact:

Debbie Caldwell

Plat4orm PR

debbie@plat4form.com

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