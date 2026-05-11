Tyson & Mendes Welcomes Danielle Favata as Partner in its Ft. Lauderdale Office

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

National insurance defense trial law firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today Danielle C. Favata has joined the firm as a Partner in its Fort Lauderdale office.

Danielle brings valuable experience to our Florida clients, and she joins a robust and talented group in the Southeast” — Founding Partner, Robert F. Tyson, Jr.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National insurance defense trial law firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today Danielle C. Favata has joined the firm as a Partner in its Fort Lauderdale office. With ten years of extensive trial experience, Favata’s practice areas include premises liability, auto liability and general liability.

Joining the firm after serving as Partner in another national defense firm, Favata brings a wealth of jury trial and mediation experience, having managed cases from initial investigation through post-judgment, including matters involving catastrophic loss and traumatic brain injury.

“Danielle brings valuable experience to our Florida clients, and she joins a robust and talented group in the Southeast,” said Tyson & Mendes’ Founding Partner Robert Tyson. “Her background in handling high exposure matters and creatively leveraging trial advocacy expertise directly aligns with our mission to protect clients from Nuclear Verdicts®.”

“I am proud to join a firm known for its strategic approach to litigation and its commitment to defending clients against runaway verdicts,” said Danielle Favata. “I look forward to bringing my experience to a team that prioritizes innovation, collaboration and results for our clients.”

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 21 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, awarded the 2023 Liberty Mutual Insurance External Law Firm Partner of the Year Award, awarded the No. 1 “Ceiling Smasher” in Law360’s 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership, and shortlisted for Financial Times’ 2022 Innovative Lawyers North America Award. For more information about the firm and career opportunities, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Apex Defense Consulting

Apex Defense Consulting is a specialized insurance defense consulting firm, offering educational, community, and consulting services via a slate of experienced trial lawyers and Nuclear Verdict® experts. Founded in 2025, Apex Defense Consulting is the first of its kind within the insurance defense industry and is poised to revolutionize the industry with The Apex, the first and only data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®. For more information, visit www.apexdefenseconsulting.com.

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Plat4orm PR

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