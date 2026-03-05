Global People Strategist Named Finalist for 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards

GPS Logo

International compliance platform recognized in Core HR/Workforce category for transforming how organizations manage global employment law

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global People Strategist (GPS), the leading compliance intelligence platform for international employment law, today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards in the Core HR/Workforce category. The Lighthouse Tech Awards recognize the HCM industry's most innovative and impactful technology solutions, evaluated by independent industry experts, academics, and practitioners.GPS was selected as a finalist from submissions across the global HCM technology landscape based on its comprehensive approach to solving international employment law compliance challenges. The platform provides plain-English compliance intelligence covering 150+ countries, enabling organizations to manage global workforces confidently without prohibitive legal costs or operational complexity."We're honored to be recognized by the Lighthouse Tech Awards as a finalist in the Core HR/Workforce category," said Priya Licht, Co-Founder of Global People Strategist. "This recognition validates our mission to democratize access to international employment law compliance. Organizations operating globally—whether they're nonprofits with 50 employees across 10 countries or enterprises with thousands across 100+ locations—deserve reliable compliance intelligence without spending hundreds of thousands on legal fees or building massive internal teams. GPS makes that possible."Transforming International Compliance GPS addresses a critical gap in the global HR technology market: accessible, reliable employment law information for organizations managing international workforces. While EOR providers handle payroll and benefits administration, and HRIS platforms manage employee data, GPS delivers the compliance intelligence layer that enables confident decision-making about contracts, terminations, leave entitlements, immigration requirements, and payroll obligations across any country.The platform translates complex legal language into practical guidance organized across 60+ employment law categories, reducing research time by 80% and legal consultation costs by 60-70% for clients. Real-time regulatory change notifications ensure organizations stay current as minimum wages increase, leave entitlements change, and termination procedures evolve. An extensive document templates library provides customizable employment contracts, handbooks, and HR forms incorporating country-specific legal requirements.Proven Impact Across Diverse OrganizationsGPS serves a diverse client base including global nonprofits, international education institutions, employer of record providers , global payroll companies, consulting firms, and multinational corporations. Clients report measurable improvements including:• 80% reduction in compliance research time, freeing HR teams for strategic work• 60-70% decrease in international employment law legal fees• 90% reduction in missed compliance deadlines and regulatory penalties• Elimination of 85% of routine employment law questions sent to external counsel• Average annual savings of $45,000 in legal fees and penalties for mid-sized international organizationsOne long-standing GPS client, a global education nonprofit operating in 29 countries, described the platform's impact: "We have to take our chins off of the floor because we're just so blown away. This is a serious game changer for us. GPS really gives us a feeling of confidence—we basically know the information is accurate."Built by International HR PractitionersGPS was founded by Priya Licht and Daniel Mendieta, former Chief Human Resources Officers at the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), where they managed HR operations for 700+ employees across 25+ countries. This practitioner perspective ensures GPS addresses real operational challenges rather than theoretical compliance needs, with features designed around actual international HR workflows."Having personally experienced the frustration of managing compliance across 25+ countries without centralized intelligence, we built GPS to be the tool we wished we'd had," said Daniel Mendieta, Co-Founder. "Every feature reflects a real problem we or our clients faced: the plain-English guidance because legal databases were incomprehensible, the compliance calendar because we missed deadlines, the document templates because creating country-compliant contracts took days, and the real-time notifications because we discovered regulatory changes too late. This recognition from the Lighthouse Tech Awards validates that others in the industry face these same challenges and value practical solutions.""The technical challenge was creating a platform that makes incredibly complex information accessible and actionable," said Jeffrey Licht, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "We needed to structure employment law from 150+ countries into searchable, consistently organized profiles, build AI capabilities that understand context and provide accurate answers, and create an interface so intuitive that HR professionals get answers in minutes rather than hours. Our platform processes millions of data points about employment regulations and delivers exactly what users need, when they need it, in language they understand. That's sophisticated technology solving real human problems."Recent Recognition and MomentumThe Lighthouse Tech Awards finalist recognition follows recent honors including the 2025 Global Recognition Award for fundamentally transforming international HR compliance, the HRM Summit Awards - MENA Best HR Tech Solution of the Year, and the Global Tech Award for HRTech excellence. The company has experienced strong growth, serving clients globally with proven product-market fit across three validated segments: platform partnerships, global NGOs, and direct enterprise clients.About the Lighthouse Tech AwardsThe Lighthouse Tech Awards represent the HCM industry's most comprehensive awards program, recognizing innovative technology solutions across multiple categories including Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, Core HR/Workforce, Talent Analytics, Total Rewards/Wellbeing, Employee Experience, and Talent Development. Award submissions are evaluated by independent judges including industry experts, academics, and practitioners who assess solutions based on problems solved, client impact, product demonstrations, key differentiators, and organizational values. Winners will be announced and honored on 19 March during a special ceremony at UNLEASH America 2026 in Las Vegas.About Global People StrategistGlobal People Strategist is a compliance intelligence platform providing comprehensive employment law guidance and HR documentation solutions for organizations managing international workforces. Founded by former CHROs of a major international NGO, GPS covers 150+ countries with plain-English country profiles, customizable document templates, real-time regulatory updates, integrated compliance calendars, and AI-powered search capabilities. The platform serves global nonprofits, international education institutions, EOR providers, payroll companies, consulting firms, and multinational corporations seeking accessible, reliable compliance intelligence without prohibitive legal costs. GPS is headquartered in Winthrop, Massachusetts, and serves clients globally through its cloud-based SaaS platform.For more information, visit www.globalpeoplestrategist.com or schedule a demo at www.globalpeoplestrategist.com/schedule-a-demo

