GPS wins Best HR Tech Solution of the Year at celebrated HRM Summit Awards

In Presence of His Excellency Yousif Bin Abdul Hussain Khalaf GPS Logo

HRM Summit Awards recognizes Global People Strategist as Best HR Tech Solution of the Year

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the unmatched leader in the global employment law software space, the SaaS product Global People Strategist was recently acknowledged as the winner of the Best HR Tech Solution of the Year at the award ceremony in the Kingdom of Bahrain.Global People Strategist, the all‑encompassing HR technology suite that streamlines international labor laws and regulations revealed today that it has secured the Best HR Tech Solution of the Year honor at the HRM Summit Awards 2025, in Bahrain. The distinction shines a light on the company’s forward‑thinking software for tackling the complicated maze of global employment regulations across 150+ countries as it helps its clients navigate the intricacies of cross‑border talent management.Each year the HRM Summit Awards convene in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the patronage of His Excellency Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, the Minister of Labour. Widely regarded as the Middle East’s HR accolade, the ceremony celebrates outstanding employers and individuals whose contributions have been instrumental in shaping the region’s HR success story.Out of a contested pool of nominees, Global People Strategist was declared the winner, a decision made by an independent jury of seasoned industry experts. Their assessment hinged on three pillars: the level of innovation presented, the impact achieved and the concrete value offered to enterprises that steer workforces."This recognition validates our mission to make global employment simple, compliant, and strategic," said Daniel Mendieta, CEO of Global People Strategist. "Behind every international payroll run, every compliance challenge, and every cross-border expansion, there are HR leaders trying to build exceptional teams. This award belongs to our clients who trusted us with their global workforce, and to our team who work tirelessly to solve real HR pain points every single day."Global People Strategist’s all‑in‑one platform tackles the hurdles companies face when managing global teams, including:Managing global labor compliance, amid a maze of legislation.Understanding obligations for payroll and benefits worldwideManaging talent across bordersLive regulatory updates coupled with risk mitigationA smooth, frictionless tie‑in, with the HR systems, in placeBy giving HR leaders a way to minimize compliance issues and remain focused on the business, the platform lightens the load and helps fuels growth.“When our clients prosper, we prosper too" Mendieta added. "This accolade stands for the collaborations we've forged, the confidence we've earned, and our unceasing drive to innovate across the HR landscape. We're just at the beginning with a truly exciting future ahead of us."The company experienced a marked surge in 2025, spreading its client portfolio across HR related large enterprises, such as payroll companies and employers of record,all the while continuing to uphold its reputation for customer service and a profound command of international employment law.A Deep Dive, into What the HRM Summit Awards RepresentAs s the Middle East’s leading Festival of HR, the HRM Summit Awards draw together HR professionals, policymakers and industry leaders. The programme spotlights contributions across more than twenty categories of excellence, in HR practices, cutting‑edge technology, and visionary leadership throughout the region.About Global People StrategistGlobal People Strategist is an HR‑tech platform that takes the hassle out of managing a globally distributed workforce for fast‑growing companies. By blending cutting‑edge technology with expertise in labor compliance, it lets businesses hire, pay and oversee teams anywhere in the world with confidence. Across a range of industries, Global People Strategist helps clients untangle the complexities of cross‑border employment so they can keep their focus on what matters: their people and their business.For details, head over to https://www.globalpeoplestrategist.com . Follow the company on LinkedIn.Media Contact:Daniel MendietaChief Executive Officer, Global People Strategistdaniel@globalpeoplestrategist.comEditors remarks:- High‑resolution photos and executive headshots can be supplied upon request.- Daniel Mendieta, at the helm, as CEO currently welcoming interview invitations- For those interested further details, about the Global People Strategist solution can be accessed via www.globalpeoplestrategist.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.