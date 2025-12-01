Global People Strategist Honored for Excellence in Human Resources Technology by Global Tech Awards

GPS Logo

SaaS platform recognized for revolutionizing international HR compliance management across 150+ countries

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global People Strategist (GPS), a leading provider of global HR compliance intelligence solutions, has been honored for excellence in Human Resources Technology (HRTech) by the Global Tech Awards, a prestigious international program recognizing exceptional technology solutions driving innovation and progress worldwide.The award recognizes GPS's unified technology platform that delivers real-time compliance intelligence and comprehensive resources to multinational companies operating across more than 150 countries. The platform addresses critical challenges faced by expanding organizations, including fragmented legal services, language barriers, and the complexity of navigating ever-changing labor laws across multiple jurisdictions."This recognition validates our mission to transform global HR compliance from a high-risk obstacle into a strategic advantage," said Daniel Mendieta, CEO of Global People Strategist. "We've engineered a solution that eliminates the compliance gaps that can cost companies millions, while enabling organizations of any size to compete internationally with confidence."GPS's technology platform features advanced monitoring capabilities that track labor law changes across all client-subscribed countries, delivering instant updates through personalized dashboards. The system provides comprehensive, categorized information covering the entire employment lifecycle—from statutory requirements to competitive optional benefits—as regulations change.The platform's document library enables companies to adapt compliant employee handbooks and employment contracts tailored to each country's specific legal requirements and cultural expectations in minutes rather than weeks. Additionally, GPS maintains an extensive curated database of vetted local experts—lawyers, accountants, and HR specialists—across its coverage area.The Global Tech Awards evaluates nominees through a rigorous judging process emphasizing innovation, creativity, and excellence. Winners are selected based on their ability to create and deliver innovative technologies that shape the future of their industries.For details, head over to https://www.globalpeoplestrategist.com . Follow the company on LinkedIn.About Global People StrategistGlobal People Strategist is a SaaS labor compliance platform that simplifies international HR management for companies expanding globally. Through real-time compliance intelligence, automated document solutions, and access to vetted expert networks across 150+ countries, GPS enables organizations to navigate complex international employment requirements with unprecedented speed and accuracy.Media Contact:Daniel MendietaChief Executive Officer, Global People Strategistdaniel@globalpeoplestrategist.comEditors' Notes:High-resolution photos and executive headshots can be supplied upon request.Daniel Mendieta, CEO, is available for interviews.Further details about the Global People Strategist solution can be accessed via www.globalpeoplestrategist.com

