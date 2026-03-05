Solstice Training Institute Launches Comprehensive TMS Provider Certification Course

Solstice Training Institute raises the bar in neuromodulation education with rigorous, practical training for today’s TMS providers.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solstice Training Institute, A Public Benefit Corporation, has officially launched its flagship educational offering: Become a Competent, Confident, and Clinic-Ready TMS Provider, a comprehensive, evidence-based certification course designed for licensed professionals seeking to safely and effectively deliver Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) in clinical practice.As TMS becomes increasingly utilized in the treatment of depression and other psychiatric conditions, Solstice Training Institute, A Public Benefit Corporation, identified a growing need for high-quality, clinically grounded education that bridges the gap between theory and real-world application.This certification course equips participants with the clinical skills, safety knowledge, protocols, and practical troubleshooting skills required to integrate TMS into practice immediately and successfully.Upon completion of the course, providers will be able to:- Conduct comprehensive TMS consultations and determine clinical appropriateness- Understand the mechanisms, neural networks, and evidence supporting TMS for psychiatric disorders- Communicate TMS effectively to patients and referral sources- Select and modify treatment protocols based on diagnosis, symptoms, and patient response- Apply advanced and accelerated TMS modalities with confidence- Integrate TMS into broader care plans, including medication management, psychotherapy, and ketamine treatmentThe program includes 78 expert-led lessons and more than nine hours of high-quality training, featuring video lectures, protocol walkthroughs, device demonstrations, and downloadable tools and worksheets. Core modules cover topics such as:- How TMS Works: Mechanisms and Bioengineering- Using TMS for Substance Abuse Disorder- Treatment Course and Trajectory in Treatment-Resistant Depression- Patient Evaluation and Selection- Using TMS for OCD- Aftercare and Long-Term Outcomes Following TMS- Creating Your Own Accelerated TMS ProtocolDesigned for flexibility, the course is delivered fully online, allowing clinicians to complete training at their own pace while maintaining rigorous educational standards.“This program was built to create competent, confident providers who understand not just how to turn the TMS machine on, but how to treat their patients with evidence-based, personalized care–the way TMS should be done everywhere.” said Ben Spielberg, M.S., PhD Candidate, Founder & CEO of Solstice Training Institute.Details about the course can be found here: https://www.solsticetraining.org/homepage#courses

