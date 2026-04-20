Solstice Training Institute, A Public Benefit Corporation, Appoints Dr. Stefani LaFrenierre as Medical Director

Solstice Training Institute appoints Dr. Stefani LaFrenierre as Medical Director to advance TMS education, clinical standards, and interventional psychiatry.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solstice Training Institute, A Public Benefit Corporation, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Stefani LaFrenierre, MD, as its new Medical Director, marking a significant step forward in the Institute’s mission to elevate standards in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) education and clinical practice.Dr. LaFrenierre is a double board-certified psychiatrist and addiction medicine physician with national recognition for her expertise in TMS, interventional psychiatry, and the business of modern mental health care. A passionate advocate for integrative and equitable treatment, she has played a pivotal role in advancing neuromodulation through education, mentorship, and innovative TMS delivery models.Dr. LaFrenierre earned her medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and completed her adult psychiatry residency at San Mateo Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, where she served as Chief Resident and received consecutive Resident Awards for Excellence. She also completed a fellowship through the Harvard Program in Refugee Trauma, earning certification in Global Mental Health, Trauma, and Recovery.She is the founder and Chief Medical Officer of Resiliency Mind+Body Medicine, one of California’s most innovative interventional psychiatry practices. Her clinic offers Deep TMS, Spravato, ketamine therapy, hormone and metabolic optimization, and mind-body medicine. Resiliency Mind+Body Medicine is recognized for achieving among the highest remission rates in treatment-resistant depression and for pioneering clinical applications of Deep TMS in PTSD and OCD.In her role as Medical Director at Solstice Training Institute, Dr. LaFrenierre will guide curriculum development, clinical standards, and advanced training initiatives. Her leadership will ensure that Solstice Training Institute, A Public Benefit Corporation, programs continue to reflect evidence-based practice, ethical care delivery, and the real-world operational realities of interventional psychiatry.“Dr. LaFrenierre embodies the perfect blend of neuroscience, compassionate care, and thoughtful TMS leadership,” said Ben Spielberg, M.S., PhD Candidate, Founder & CEO of Solstice Training Institute. “Her expertise will help shape the next generation of TMS providers and elevate the quality of care across the field.”Learn more about Dr. LaFrenierre and her role at Solstice Training Institute, A Public Benefit Corporation here: https://www.solsticetraining.org/team

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.