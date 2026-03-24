Solstice Training Institute, A Public Benefit Corporation, Announces Annual TMS Clinic of the Year Award 2026

Solstice Training Institute launches its 2026 TMS Clinic of the Year Award, honoring excellence in TMS care, education, and patient-centered care.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solstice Training Institute, A Public Benefit Corporation, is proud to announce the launch of its annual Solstice TMS Clinic of the Year Award 2026, an honor recognizing one clinic that exemplifies excellence in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation education, clinical practice, and patient-centered care.As TMS becomes more widely available, variations in training quality, clinical oversight, protocol selection, and patient support have created meaningful differences in outcomes and patient experience. The Solstice TMS Clinic of the Year Award was created to spotlight clinics that deliver TMS with care, expertise, and intentionality.Unlike awards based on volume or marketing reach, the Solstice Award recognizes clinics that demonstrate:Clinical Rigor: Thoughtful protocol selection, evidence-informed decision-making, and consistent provider oversightTraining & Oversight: Comprehensive staff training, clear onboarding processes, and appropriate supervision across all roles involved in TMS deliveryPatient Care: A commitment to patient experience, engagement, and ethical treatment delivery.Leadership & Community: A culture that prioritizes increasing quality of life for stakeholders, which may include published research and/or education initiatives to the public.Each year, one clinic will be selected to receive the Official Solstice Clinic of the Year designation, along with:- A public announcement and social media feature- A press release and featured profile on the Solstice website- A digital badge for the clinic’s website and social platforms- A physical award to display within the clinicApplications are open to clinics currently offering TMS services, including single-location or multi-location practices, psychiatry or multi-specialty clinics, and clinics serving adult, adolescent, veteran, or specialty populations. Both Solstice-certified and non-certified clinics are encouraged to apply.The Solstice TMS Clinic of the Year Award exists to elevate the conversation around quality in neuromodulation. This initiative is led by Solstice Training Institute’s Medical Director, Stefani LaFrenierre, MD, and Founder & CEO, Ben Spielberg, M.S., PhD Candidate, who share a commitment to recognizing, celebrating, and advancing excellence in TMS care.Application can be submitted at: https://www.solsticetraining.org/tms-clinic-of-the-year

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