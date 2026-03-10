ScioTeq Selected by Eaton Aerospace Group to Provide Visualization and Control Solution for Air-to-Air Refueling System

ScioTeq logo RDU-3068 Rugged Display

Eaton Aerospace Group chooses ScioTeq’s RDU-3068 and PU-5200 for Air-to-Air Refueling equipment

This partnership brings together Eaton Aerospace Group’s unique knowledge of AAR system requirements with ScioTeq’s established expertise in certified cockpit displays.” — Colin Slater, Senior Principal Engineer, Eaton Aerospace Group

KORTRIJK, BELGIUM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScioTeq’s certified visualization and control solution has been chosen by Eaton Aerospace Group for integration into its Air-to-Air Refueling offering. The solution includes the RDU-3068, a rugged, high-performance ETSO-certified display unit, and the PU-5200, an open, DAL B-certifiable display computer for flight and mission control. Using MOSArt®, ScioTeq’s MOSA-aligned, certified software framework, Eaton Aerospace Group is developing, integrating, and certifying its custom application.

This best-in-class display acts as a smart control panel, enabling pilots to manage critical mission data in any lighting condition. The low-power PU-5200 display computer offers a wealth of avionics interfaces and can be easily integrated onto any airborne platform.

“We are honored that Eaton has selected ScioTeq to provide the visualization & computing technology for their Air-to-Air refueling system. The RDU-3068 and PU-5200 exemplify our commitment to delivering advanced, mission-ready solutions that enhance crew performance, operational efficiency, and mission effectiveness—reinforcing ScioTeq’s position as a trusted partner in mission-critical aviation systems” said Diederik Vandorpe, VP Avionics, ScioTeq.

The ScioTeq RDU-3068 provides flight crews with easy access to monitor and control Air-to-Air Refueling equipment during in-flight fuel transfer operations. System parameters, combined with integrated display of warnings, cautions, and advisory messages on a high-resolution graphics display, enable efficient and safe operations.

Its active-matrix LCD display module supports real-time visualization of essential sensor feeds, targeting data, and pilot visuals, ensuring rapid situational awareness and precision decision-making. With its high-resolution screen, low-latency video processing, and robust environmental certifications, the RDU-3068 is a trusted solution for displaying vital video content in both rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft.

“The integration of ScioTeq’s technology into our Air-to-Air Refueling system provides a self-contained AAR control system for tanker platforms that require a standalone integrated solution. Combining ScioTeq’s advanced display and computing technology with Eaton’s mission-critical software capability enables rapid incorporation of best-in-class features that enhance operator effectiveness and mission success. This partnership brings together Eaton Aerospace Group’s unique knowledge of AAR system requirements with ScioTeq’s established expertise in certified cockpit displays,” said Colin Slater, Senior Principal Engineer at Eaton Aerospace Group.

