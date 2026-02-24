ScioTeq Advanced Display Selected for PC-7 MKX Smart Basic Trainer

ScioTeq logo RDU-3068 Rugged Display

Swiss Aerospace manufacturer, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, selects RDU-3068 as PFD/MFD for its basic training aircraft

This selection recognizes the RDU-3068’s advanced display and touchscreen capabilities, rugged design, and seamless integration with modern cockpit systems.” — Diederik Vandorpe, VP Avionics at ScioTeq

KORTRIJK, BELGIUM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScioTeq, a global leader in avionics displays and mission computing, announced that its RDU-3068 avionics display solution has been selected for integration into the Pilatus PC-7 MKX military trainer aircraft. This award marks a significant milestone in ScioTeq’s ongoing partnership with Pilatus Aircraft Ltd and underscores the RDU-3068’s performance, reliability, and suitability for advanced flight training environments.

The Pilatus PC-7 MKX is rapidly becoming a benchmark platform for basic military pilot training worldwide. Selected by several European air forces — including the Royal Netherlands Air Force, Belgian Air Force and the French Air and Space Force — the PC-7 MKX provides an integrated training platform that combines state-of-the-art avionics with comprehensive ground-based training systems.

“We are honored that Pilatus has chosen the ScioTeq RDU-3068 avionics display as the PFD (Primary Flight Display) and MFD (Multi-Function Display) for the PC-7 MKX,” said Diederik Vandorpe, VP Avionics at ScioTeq. “This selection recognizes the RDU-3068’s advanced display and touchscreen capabilities, rugged design, and seamless integration with modern cockpit systems. On this platform, ScioTeq’s RDU-3068 displays will integrate seamlessly with the airborne avionics computer and software suite. We look forward to supporting air forces that rely on the PC-7 MKX to train the next generation of pilots.”

The RDU-3068 is a PCAP touchscreen enabled, rugged display designed for extreme environments. It has been engineered to meet stringent performance and durability standards demanded by military flight training. It offers high-resolution graphics, robust environmental tolerance, and flexible data interfaces — all designed to support pilot situational awareness and instruction-centric avionics workflows in both live flight and simulator modes. The display comes with an EASA/FAA TSO C113 civil certification.

“Pilot training systems like the PC-7 MKX demand smart high-tech avionics that can withstand rigorous operational use while presenting mission-critical information clearly and reliably,” added Ioannis Papachristofilou, VP Government Aviation at Pilatus. “The RDU-3068 delivers on these requirements and strengthens ScioTeq’s role as our long-trusted avionics partner.”

This latest award builds on ScioTeq’s almost 30-year collaboration with Pilatus, in which the company has delivered thousands of certified displays and computing solutions across Pilatus’s trainer and civil aircraft product lines.

###

Press Contact:

Kathy Boehmer

Kathy.boehmer@scioteq.com

+1 678-316-1407

About ScioTeq

ScioTeq has 40 years’ experience as a developer and manufacturer of high-tech, innovative, visualization and computing solutions for the Avionics, Air Traffic Control and Defense & Security markets. With headquarters in Belgium and five additional locations worldwide, we are a trusted partner in visualization solutions for the most demanding environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.